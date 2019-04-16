OnePlus won't be making a foldable smartphone anytime soon

We've now used both the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X foldable phones, and while we expect more bendy devices to appear from a variety of manufacturers in the coming months we now know OnePlus won't be included.

That's at least for the time being, as the company's CEO, Pete Lau, has confirmed the company isn't developing a foldable device.

At the moment, the company is putting its R&D focus into the long-awaited OnePlus TV. That's something the company announced in September 2018, but it has yet to see the light of day.

The revelation came from an interview with Repubblica Italy, where he said OnePlus has been looking into folding phone tech, but the company has “not yet found a way to build a device”.

Lau does believe folding phones are interesting, but they don't currently offer a fundamentally different experience to other handsets.

On the topic of the OnePlus TV, Lau also suggested the company believes the remote control is a dated concept. The company foresees the OnePlus TV as being a smart display as well as integrating with your phone.

We can't imagine your phone will be the only way to control your TV, so you can probably expect some sort of voice controls if the TV doesn't come with a traditional remote control.

Lau has yet to unveil a release date or pricing details for the product, but considering the company announced it was working on a OnePlus TV in September last year we are hoping to hear more about an official release this year.

In fact, we might even hear more on April 17 (tomorrow at the time of writing), as the company has teased that it will reveal details of a new device on that date.

Via Phone Arena