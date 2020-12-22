OnePlus Watch will be ‘released early next year’ according to CEO

Hot on the heels of his confirmation that OnePlus was working on a smartwatch, Pete Lau, the company’s CEO, has now said that it will be “released early next year”.

He said as much in a tweet, though has yet to reveal much else about the wearable. For now we don’t even know what it’s called, but we’re referring to it as the OnePlus Watch for simplicity.

Leaks and rumors suggest that the OnePlus Watch could have a circular screen, while Lau himself has said that the company is working with Google to increase connectivity between Wear OS and Android – a comment which suggests the OnePlus Watch itself might run Wear OS, though elsewhere we’ve heard that it might not.

Check out the best smartwatches

These are the best Wear OS smartwatches

The OnePlus 9 is also on the way

Many of you said you wanted a watch, and as you might have heard over the weekend—we're making one, to be released early next year. Wishes do come true.🎁 https://t.co/H1Fqv9srXjDecember 22, 2020

In any case, with the wearable set to land in early 2021 we’d expect to hear a lot more about it soon. We’d assume ‘early’ means in the first few months of the year, so we’d be surprised if we haven’t officially seen the OnePlus Watch by the end of March, and ahead of that it’s likely to leak further, as most tech does.

TechRadar will be sure to bring you all the news, leaks and rumors about the OnePlus Watch, so stay tuned for updates.