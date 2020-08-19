OnePlus Nord Lite could be coming soon, and we may know its charging speed

The recent OnePlus Nord saw the company re-enter the mid-range arena after a few years absent, to pretty positive reviews. Availability was limited to India and Europe, but reports suggest OnePlus might launch a OnePlus Nord Lite or similar in the US later this year, and we may have received a key piece of information about it.

This comes from MySmartPrice, which spotted certification on the TUV Rheinland website (a company that manages tech standards) for a new 18W fast charger from OnePlus.

This 18W speed is pretty standard for most mid-range and even budget phones these days. However, it's quite odd to see OnePlus going back to this charging speed considering the company has had at least 20W charging on its phones for the last few years, and even the Nord comes with 30W charging.

OnePlus is also expected to come out with a 65W fast charge starting with the OnePlus 8T, so a slower speed would certainly be a downgrade.

If the company really is working on an 18W charger then we'd expect it's for a new affordable phone, as they tend to have slower powering, so it's likely this is for the rumored OnePlus Nord Lite.

What we know so far

There's not much information about this rumored OnePlus device at the moment. However, from previous leaked renders we know quite a bit about what the mid-ranger could look like, with the design unsurprisingly looking similar to the standard Nord.

The OnePlus Nord Lite - or whatever it ends up being called - is said to come with a triple rear camera setup and a single selfie camera. And, according to previous leaks, the upcoming phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 690, which is a 5G-capable chipset that sits just below the Snapdragon 765G found in the Nord. So all round it sounds like a slightly lesser phone.

We don't know when this new OnePlus phone is set to launch, but when it does we'll bring you everything you need to know.