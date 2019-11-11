OnePlus 8 Pro allegedly spotted with dual punch-hole display

The OnePlus 8 series is expected to bring a punch-hole display to the mix. An apparent prototype of the OnePlus 8 Pro has been spotted with a dual punch-hole display.

A few weeks ago, OnLeaks shared renders of the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro which followed the same design language but notably made the switch to a punch-hole notch for the front camera, instead of the pop-up mechanism we saw on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

(Image credit: Weibo)

Pictures of a purported OnePlus 8 Pro started making rounds on Weibo, which develops upon the previous punch-hole reports but had a pill-shaped punch-hole with two selfie cameras instead of one.

The image shows a device that looks very similar to the OnePlus 7/7T Pro with a tall curved display, with the dual front cameras in the top right corner. A closer look at the image reveals an alert slider on the right side and an app drawer that looks just like the one we get in Oxygen OS.

(Image credit: Weibo)

This new leak falls in line with the previous image of the OnePlus 8 series that was leaked which had a new camera arrangement, a new colour that has been implemented on the OnePlus 7/7T Pro (as yet) and a 5G logo along the bottom.

However, these images should be taken with a grain of salt, as some details seem a little sketchy to be true. For starters, OnePlus employees/testers who are allowed to use upcoming smartphones out in the wild are always encased that hide all the details and design elements of the device.

Secondly, the punch-hole doesn’t seem to be in the extreme corner but has some space on the right where the time and battery indicator are. Considering that OnePlus has always gone for simplistic designs, wasted space in the middle of the status bar doesn’t align. Moreover, Oxygen OS allows users to reorder and hide icons from the status bar. Having the notch in the middle of the arrangement is sure to affect how the icons will be displayed once customized.

The OnePlus 8 Pro renders by OnLeaks (Image credit: OnLeaks)

One possibility could be that the OnePlus 8 Pro opts for this dual punch-hole design and the regular OnePlus 8 will follow the single punch-hole design whose renders were shared earlier. The phones are expected to be unveiled in the second quarter of 2020, so there’s enough time for us to get a better look at these devices, officially or otherwise.