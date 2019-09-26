OnePlus 7T release date, price, news and features

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have only been out for a quarter of a year, but we've already seen the company announce the OnePlus 7T.

The new phone was just introduced at an event in India where the company also unveiled the OnePlus TV.

Coming so soon after the OnePlus 7, we're not expecting many massive changes for the new handset but we're listing everything that has changed below. This is a breaking story, so bear with us as we update with new information.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next OnePlus phone

The next OnePlus phone When is it out? Announced in India, US and UK details come on October 10

Announced in India, US and UK details come on October 10 What will it cost? A lot - but less than most flagships

So far, we've only had confirmation of the OnePlus 7T launching in India. That's because we have to wait until October 10 to hear the company's plans for its UK or US release.

The company is hosting livestreams for both of those countries, where we expect to hear similar details about the OnePlus 7T Pro.

The price hasn't officially been unveiled, even at the India launch. The original OnePlus 7 cost £499 (around $640, AU$930) for its smallest size, so we'd expect a similar amount for this newer handset.

OnePlus 7T design and display

The company has now brought its 90Hz refresh rate technology to the standard OnePlus 7T.

Originally, it was a feature just on the 7 Pro handset from OnePlus, but now the company has brought it to the cheaper version of the phone.

There's no 3.5mm headphone jack on this device - that's something the company dropped a few generations ago - but the bottom edge of the device has a USB-C port.

The camera array on the back of the phone has changed to a circular look too, but apart from that it looks largely similar to the OnePlus 7.

The phone comes with a frosted glass back, and it'll come in a variety of colors including the Glacier Blue you can see at the top of this page and a grey shade too.

OnePlus 7T OS and specs

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 7T is confirmed to come with Android 10 onboard, plus the company has included its OxygenOS overlay on top.

That's its own design that changes the look of Android, plus there are a variety of new features including a new Chromatic Reading Mode that gives you saturated colors for a better reading experience.

It also includes a feature called Zen Mode, which debuted on the OnePlus 7, as a way to shut down your phone for 20 minutes or more to encourage you not to use those features.

There's also a new mode called Work Life Balance that allows you to put certain apps into groups of work or play. That way you can be restricted for using Twitter when you're working, but you'd still have access to Gmail. Although OnePlus didn't say for certain, the company implied it was an India-only feature.

The latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset is inside the OnePlus 7T, so you should get some flagship level performance from this. We don't know how much RAM or storage will be available yet though.

When it comes to battery, OnePlus has included a new version of Warp Charging that works 27% faster than on previous handset from the company, and can charge the device up in an hour. The phone also comes with stereo speakers so you can't accidentally mute sound with your hand placement.

There's a haptic motor onboard that allows the phone to vibrate while gaming too.

There's also a new feature called OnePlus Pay that is a specific contactless payment system made by the company. It's thought it'll work in a similar way to Google Pay, but it's currently unclear where it'll be available.

It was announced at the company's India launch, so it may be an India specific feature.

OnePlus 7T camera

(Image credit: OnePlus)

On the rear of the phone is a 48MP wide-angle camera that's combined with a 2x telephoto camera and a 117 degree standard camera. We've yet to learn the exact specs of the second two sensors of the camera.

One of the biggest upgrades here is a new mode called Macro Lens that allows you to get impressive macro shots using the rear camera. The examples shown on stage were impressive, and we're excited to try this out.

There's a new mode called Super Stable that combines an "ultra-precise gyroscope" with electronic image stabilization to create more stable video footage.

Portrait Mode is getting some upgrades too allowing you to use the telephoto lens for the bokeh style mode. Night Scape mode has also come to the ultra-wide angle camera on the OnePlus 7T.