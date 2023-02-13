One million extra homes eligible for full fibre NBN upgrade, but there’s a catch

Audio player loading…

An additional one million homes and businesses which connect to the NBN via the inferior fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) tech are set to become eligible for a full fibre NBN upgrade within the next two years.

The newly eligible homes and businesses will be able to upgrade to the superior fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) technology, which uses fibre cable to connect directly to your home and grant users access to faster and more reliable NBN speeds.

This upgrade announcement comes after the Federal Government committed AU$2.4 billion towards full fibre upgrades and will be a significant improvement for all the eligible households and businesses. The FTTN connection these homes are currently served by uses copper wire to connect them to the internet and has been frequently proven to be substandard.

Up to 58% of the latest suburbs announced as being eligible for the upgrade are regional areas, according to NBN Co, with the remaining 42% located in metro areas.

Upgrade to FTTP… with strings attached

The ability to ditch FTTN and get access to FTTP is excellent news for homes stuck with slower internet, however there is a big caveat for those who are eligible and want to take advantage.

In order to take advantage of this upgrade, you’ll be required to sign up to one of the fastest NBN plans available – meaning either an NBN 100 plan, NBN 250 plan or NBN 1000 plan.

This could emerge as a significant roadblock for eligible households looking to make the upgrade, as NBN internet plans which boast speeds of 100Mbps or more are not typically cheap NBN plans. A substantial take-up of the FTTP upgrade would therefore require a serious change in the public’s internet spending, as a vast majority of Aussies are signed up to the generally cheaper NBN 50 plans.

To help encourage more households to consider the upgrade, however, NBN Co has indicated plans to make faster internet more appealing to cost-conscious Aussies. Last month, it proposed making NBN plans with speeds of 100Mbps and above cheaper by up to AU$10 a month, while also putting forward suggestions to make the popular NBN 50 tier AU$5 extra a month.

NBN Co has sent these proposed price revisions to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), and will require the consumer watchdog’s go-ahead before any changes are made.

Is your suburb scheduled for full fibre?

Today’s announcement includes an extra one million homes and businesses who are soon to be eligible for an FTTP upgrade. NBN Co will start by rolling out fibre cable into these communities, and once this phase is completed residents can take the final step of getting full fibre access by signing up for an NBN 100 plan or above.

Below is a complete list of the suburbs which are earmarked for the NBN upgrade, announced today:

New South Wales

Adamstown*, Adamstown Heights, Airds, Albury*, Alexandria*, Allambie Heights, Ashmont, Avalon Beach*, Avoca Beach, Bangalee*, Bar Beach*, Barnsley*, Barrack Heights*, Basin View*, Bathurst*, Belmont North*, Beresfield, Bilgola Plateau, Blackbutt*, Blackheath, Blayney, Blue Haven, Bolwarra Heights*, Bonnells Bay*, Booragul*, Bowral*, Bowraville*, Bradbury*, Broadmeadow, Budgewoi, Buff Point, Bundanoon, Bungendore, Calala*, Callala Bay, Callala Beach, Campbelltown*, Cardiff, Casino, Castle Hill*, Caves Beach*, Cessnock, Charlestown*, Chinderah*, Clyde*, Coledale*, Cooks Hill*, Coolangatta, Cooma, Coonabarabran, Cooranbong, Corowa*, Cowra*, Cringila*, Cronulla*, Crosslands*, Dalmeny, Darlinghurst*, Dee Why*, Denhams Beach*, Double Bay*, Dubbo, East Albury*, East Ballina*, East Tamworth, Eden, Edgeworth, Elderslie*, Eleebana*, Elermore Vale, Epping*, Erina*, Figtree*, Fingal Head*, Forbes, Forster*, Gateshead*, Gerroa*, Gilgandra, Gladesville*, Glen Innes, Glendale, Glenfield Park*, Glenmore Park*, Glenroy, Gorokan*, Goulburn*, Grafton, Granville*, Griffith*, Gulgong, Gunnedah, Gwynneville*, Halekulani, Hamilton*, Harrington, Haywards Bay*, Helensburgh*, Hillsborough, Hillvue*, Hinchinbrook*, Holmesville*, Homebush West*, Hunters Hill*, Islington*, Jamisontown*, Jerrabomberra*, Jindabyne, Kanwal*, Kariong, Katoomba*, Keiraville*, Kelso*, Kensington*, Killingworth*, Kincumber*, Kings Langley*, Kingscliff*, Kingsford*, Kirrawee, Kooringal*, Kotara, Kurri Kurri, Lakelands*, Lambton*, Laurieton, Lavington*, Leura, Lisarow, Lithgow*, Long Beach*, Macksville*, Macquarie Hills, Maianbar*, Maitland, Maloneys Beach*, Mannering Park, Marmong Point*, Maryland*, Medowie, Merewether*, Merimbula, Middleton Grange*, Mitchell, Mittagong, Mollymook, Mollymook Beach, Montefiores*, Moree*, Moss Vale, Mount Austin, Mount Hutton, Mount Kembla*, Mount Warrigal, Mudgee*, Murwillumbah, Nambucca Heads, Narara*, Narrabri, Narrandera, Narrawallee, New Lambton*, Niagara Park, Norah Head*, North Albury*, North Batemans Bay*, North Kellyville*, North Lambton, North Manly*, North Nowra*, North Tamworth, Nowra*, Oak Flats*, Old Erowal Bay*, Orange*, Ourimbah, Oxley Vale, Parklea*, Picton, Port Kembla*, Port Macquarie*, Primbee*, Quakers Hill*, Raymond Terrace*, Rhodes*, Rozelle*, Ruse*, Rutherford*, San Remo, Sanctuary Point*, Scone, Shell Cove*, Shoalhaven Heads*, Shortland, Singleton, Skennars Head*, Smithfield*, South Albury*, South Bathurst, South Grafton, South Nowra*, South Tamworth, South Turramurra*, South West Rocks, Speers Point, Spring Farm*, St Helens Park*, Stockton, Sunshine Bay*, Surfside*, Surry Hills, Sussex Inlet, Swansea, Tahmoor, Telarah, Terranora*, Terrigal*, Thirlmere, Thirroul*, Thornton*, Thurgoona*, Tuggerah*, Tuggerawong*, Tumut, Tweed Heads South*, Ulladulla*, Umina Beach*, Valentine, Wadalba*, Wagga Wagga*, Waitara*, Wallabi Point*, Wallsend, Wangi Wangi, Warners Bay*, Warrawong*, Watanobbi*, Wauchope*, Wentworth Falls, West Albury, West Bathurst*, West Kempsey, West Tamworth*, West Wallsend*, West Wyalong, Wetherill Park*, Whitebridge, Windale, Windradyne*, Wollongbar*, Wollstonecraft*, Wombarra*, Woodcroft*, Woolwich*, Woronora Heights, Wyee, Wyoming*, Wyongah, Yamba*, Yass, Young

Victoria

Anglesea*, Apollo Bay, Attwood*, Bairnsdale*, Ballan, Baranduda*, Beaconsfield Upper*, Bell Park*, Bell Post Hill, Belmont*, Benalla, Bendigo#, Blind Bight*, Botanic Ridge*, Bright*, Broadford, Cairnlea, Camperdown, Cannons Creek*, Cape Paterson*, Cape Woolamai#, Capel Sound*, Castlemaine*, Clifton Springs, Cobram*, Cohuna, Colac, Connewarre*, Corio*, Craigieburn*, Dalyston*, Daylesford, Diamond Creek*, Dromana*, Drouin, Drysdale*, East Bairnsdale, East Bendigo*, Eastwood*, Echuca*, Eltham*, Flora Hill#, Geelong*, Gisborne, Golden Square*, Hamilton, Hamlyn Heights*, Hastings, Healesville*, Heathcote Junction*, Herne Hill*, Highett*, Horsham, Hurstbridge, Indented Head, Inverloch*, Jan Juc, Keysborough*, Kialla*, Kilmore, Kyabram, Lake Gardens*, Lake Wendouree*, Lang Lang*, Launching Place, Leneva*, Leongatha, Loch Sport, Long Gully, Lovely Banks*, Lucknow, Manifold Heights*, Mildura, Moe*, Mornington*, Morwell, Mount Martha*, Narre Warren North*, Newtown, Norlane*, North Bendigo*, North Melbourne*, North Shore*, Paynesville, Point Lonsdale, Port Fairy, Portarlington, Portland#, Portsea, Quarry Hill, Redan*, Research*, Rhyll*, Riddells Creek, Rockbank*, Romsey, Rosebud*, Rye, Safety Beach*, Sale*, Seville, Seville East, Silverleaves*, Smiths Beach, Somers, Sorrento, South Dudley*, South Geelong*, South Morang, Spring Gully*, St Albans Park*, St Leonards, Strathfieldsaye, Sunbury*, Sunderland Bay*, Sunset Strip*, Sunshine West*, Surf Beach, Swan Hill, Tooradin*, Tootgarook, Torquay*, Trafalgar, Traralgon*, Traralgon East*, Tyabb, Venus Bay, Wallan*, Wandana Heights*, Wandong*, Wangaratta*, Warburton, Warneet*, Warragul*, Warrnambool*, Wendouree*, West Wodonga*, Whittlesea, Wimbledon Heights*, Wodonga*, Wonthaggi*, Woori Yallock*, Wy Yung, Yarra Junction, Yarragon*, Yarram, Yarrawonga*

Queensland

Agnes Water, Airlie Beach*, Allenstown, Atherton, Avenell Heights, Ayr, Bahrs Scrub*, Barlows Hill*, Beaudesert*, Beerwah*, Bellbowrie*, Belvedere, Berserker*, Bilinga*, Birtinya*, Black River, Blackwater, Bongaree*, Bonogin, Bowen, Boyne Island, Bray Park, Brendale*, Bucasia*, Buderim*, Bundaberg Central, Bundaberg East, Bundaberg North, Bundaberg South, Bundaberg West, Burleigh Heads*, Burleigh Waters*, Burpengary*, Burpengary East*, Burrum Heads*, Caboolture*, Caloundra*, Caloundra West*, Camira*, Cannon Hill, Cannonvale*, Capalaba*, Carseldine*, Chinchilla, Clermont, Clinton*, Collingwood Park*, Condon*, Cooee Bay*, Coolum Beach*, Cooroy, Cooya Beach*, Cornubia, Crestmead*, Currumbin Waters*, Dalby, Darling Heights*, Darra, Deception Bay*, Deeragun*, Dicky Beach*, Diddillibah*, Doolandella*, Drayton*, Dundowran Beach*, Durack*, Dysart, Eatons Hill, Emerald*, Everton Hills, Flagstone, Frenchville*, Gatton*, Gladstone Central*, Glass House Mountains, Gleneagle*, Glenvale*, Goondi Bend*, Gordonvale, Greenbank, Gympie*, Harristown*, Highfields, Ingham, Innisfail, Jacobs Well*, Jensen, Jimboomba, Jones Hill*, Jubilee Pocket*, Karalee, Karana Downs, Kawana, Kawungan*, Kearneys Spring*, Kedron*, Kelso, Kepnock, Kin Kora, Kingaroy, Koongal, Labrador*, Laidley*, Landsborough, Lawnton*, Logan Reserve*, Logan Village*, Loganholme*, Lowood, Machans Beach*, Main Beach*, Maleny*, Mareeba, Marian*, Maroochydore*, Maryborough, Millbank*, Mirani*, Moffat Beach*, Moranbah*, Morayfield*, Mossman, Mount Cotton*, Mount Warren Park*, Mudgeeraba*, Nambour*, Narangba*, Newtown*, Noosaville*, Norman Gardens*, North Ipswich, North Mackay*, Norville, Oakey*, Oxley*, Paradise Point*, Park Avenue, Petrie, Pialba*, Pimpama*, Pine Mountain*, Point Vernon, Rainbow Beach, Rasmussen*, Redbank*, Redlynch*, Reedy Creek*, Robertson*, Rockhampton City*, Rockville, Roma, Rosewood*, Rosslyn*, Rural View, Sarina, Scarness, Shelly Beach*, Slacks Creek*, Slade Point, Smithfield*, South Gladstone, South Toowoomba*, Southport*, Southside, Springfield*, Steiglitz*, Sunnybank*, Svensson Heights, Tamborine Mountain, Tannum Sands, Tewantin*, Thabeban, The Gap*, The Range, Tin Can Bay, Torquay, Trinity Park*, Tully, Upper Caboolture, Upper Coomera*, Urangan*, Urraween*, Wakerley*, Walkerston, Walkervale, Wandal, Wangan*, Warner*, Warwick, Waterford*, Whitfield*, Wilsonton*, Wilsonton Heights*, Wondunna*, Woodgate, Woorim, Wulguru, Yamanto*, Yaroomba*, Yeppoon, Zilzie

South Australia

Aberfoyle Park*, Adelaide*, Albert Park, Angle Vale*, Balaklava, Beaumont, Belair, Bellevue Heights, Beverley*, Blackwood, Blair Athol, Blakeview*, Bridgewater, Brooklyn Park*, Cheltenham*, Christie Downs, Christies Beach, Clare, Clearview*, Coromandel Valley, Craigmore*, Davoren Park*, Elizabeth Downs*, Elizabeth North, Elizabeth South, Enfield, Evanston Park, Findon*, Flagstaff Hill, Gawler South, Goolwa, Goolwa Beach, Gulfview Heights, Hackham, Hackham West, Hallett Cove, Happy Valley*, Hawthorn*, Hawthorndene, Hazelwood Park, Huntfield Heights, Kilburn, Largs Bay*, Largs North*, Linden Park*, Marion*, Moonta Bay, Morphett Vale*, Morphettville*, Mount Barker*, Mount Gambier, Munno Para*, Myrtle Bank*, Noarlunga Downs, North Haven*, O'Halloran Hill, Old Reynella*, Ottoway*, Para Hills West*, Pasadena*, Penfield*, Pennington*, Plympton Park*, Pooraka*, Port Adelaide*, Port Lincoln, Port Noarlunga, Queenstown*, Renmark, Reynella, Reynella East, Risdon Park, Rosewater*, Roxby Downs, Royal Park, Salisbury, Salisbury Heights*, Seaton*, Sheidow Park*, Smithfield Plains, South Plympton*, St Marys*, Tanunda, Taperoo, Walkley Heights, West Lakes*, Willaston*, Woodcroft*, Woodville Park*, Woodville South*

Western Australia

Albany, Alfred Cove*, Armadale*, Ascot*, Ashfield, Attadale*, Australind*, Aveley*, Baldivis*, Banjup*, Bassendean*, Bayswater*, Beaconsfield*, Bedford*, Beechboro*, Belmont*, Bertram, Bibra Lake, Boulder, Broadwater, Bunbury, Burns Beach, Busselton, Byford*, Camillo*, Carey Park, Clarkson*, Collie, Coolbellup, Cooloongup*, Currambine*, Dalyellup, Denmark, Duncraig*, Dunsborough, East Bunbury, Eaton*, Eden Hill, Ellenbrook*, Embleton*, Falcon, Ferndale, Forrestdale*, Forrestfield*, Fremantle*, Geographe, Girrawheen*, Glen Iris, Glendalough*, Gosnells*, Greenwood, Guildford*, Gwelup*, Halls Head*, High Wycombe*, Hillman*, Hocking*, Jane Brook*, Joondalup*, Kalamunda, Kalgoorlie, Kardinya*, Karrinyup*, Kelmscott, Kiara*, Lakelands*, Landsdale*, Lesmurdie, Lockridge, Lynwood, Maida Vale, Malaga, Manjimup, Margaret River, Marmion*, Martin*, Mckail, Melville*, Menora*, Middle Swan, Midvale, Mindarie*, Mira Mar, Morley*, Mount Claremont*, Mount Nasura, Myaree*, Northam, O'Connor*, Orana, Orelia*, Parkwood*, Parmelia*, Piara Waters*, Port Denison, Quinns Rocks, Riverton*, Rockingham*, Roleystone, Safety Bay*, Secret Harbour, Seville Grove*, Shoalwater*, Sorrento*, South Bunbury, South Kalgoorlie, Spearwood*, Spencer Park, Success*, Swan View*, Tapping*, The Vines, Two Rocks, Waikiki*, Wannanup*, Wanneroo*, Warnbro, Waroona, Wellard, West Busselton*, White Gum Valley*, Willagee*, Willetton*, Withers, Woodlands*, Yakamia, Yanchep

Tasmania

Berriedale, Burnie, Chigwell*, Claremont*, Devonport*, Evandale*, Grindelwald*, Hawley Beach*, Huonville, Latrobe, Longford*, Margate*, New Norfolk, Park Grove*, Penguin, Perth, Port Sorell*, Scamander*, Ulverstone, West Ulverstone

Northern Territory

Araluen*, Braitling, Ciccone*, East Side*, Gillen*, Larapinta*, Mount Johns*, Sadadeen*, The Gap*

Australian Capital Territory

Ainslie*, Casey*, Dickson, Kingston*, Macgregor*, Monash, Yarralumla

* Indicates identification of additional footprint in suburbs and towns previously announced in NBN Co’s series of footprint announcements comprising the original 2 million FTTN to FTTP Fibre Connect upgrade program.

# Indicates identification of additional footprint in suburbs and towns previously announced as part of NBN Co and the Victorian Government’s co-investment program.