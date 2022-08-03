One day deal: get a free Xbox Series S + Game Pass with any Galaxy S22 on Telstra

It’s now been one full year of Telstra spruiking its own Telstra Day once a month, and to mark the occasion, the telco is offering its best deal yet. Tomorrow only (August 4), you’ll get a free Xbox Series S and a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (opens in new tab) when you purchase any Samsung Galaxy S22 device outright or on a plan.

The bonus console comes as part of Xbox All Access, which gives you the Series S console and 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate – a total value of AU$792!

Keen to grab it? The deal officially launches on Thursday, August 4 at 1am AEST and runs until midnight.

Any of Samsung’s S22 devices are eligible for this bonus Xbox deal, including the regular S22 (opens in new tab), the S22 Plus (opens in new tab) and the S22 Ultra (opens in new tab). While there’s no actual discounts available on the phones themselves, we think this is a pretty great deal to jump on if you’re in the market for a new handset (and want to grab an Xbox Series S for free).

(opens in new tab) One day only! Free Xbox Series S + Game Pass Ultimate when you purchase any Samsung Galaxy S22 phone (opens in new tab) (valued at AU$792) For one day only, Telstra is giving away free Xbox All Access subscriptions when you buy any Samsung Galaxy S22 handset outright or on a plan. A subscription includes the Xbox Series S console itself and 24 months of Game Pass, which is valued at AU$792. With Game Pass, you’ll get access to over 100 games and online multiplayer.

This deal is available whether you buy a Samsung S22 outright or on a plan, but it’s important to note that if you get the device on a contract and decide to cancel before the term is up, the bonus Xbox deal will likely be void and you’ll probably need to return the console to Telstra or pay out the full value (AU$792). We've asked Telstra to confirm this and will update this article if told otherwise.

There’s more deals coming on Telstra Day too, including a AU$300 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (opens in new tab), bringing the device down to just AU$699. That’s edging towards the lowest price we’ve seen for this handset, which was AU$649 last month.

Other deals you’ll find available on August 4 include the Samsung Galaxy A53, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earphones to name a few – find everything on Telstra (opens in new tab).