Baldur's Gate 3 just released on Xbox Series X|S, and you can play it right now
Better late than never
At long last, the wait is over - Larian Studios has officially revealed the release date for the Xbox Series X|S version of Baldur’s Gate 3, and players will be able to dive into the action…immediately.
Well isn’t this a nice surprise? It’s been stated a few times by the developers that Baldur’s Gate 3 would be hitting Xbox’s current-gen consoles by the end of the year, but I’m not sure if anyone was expecting it to happen right here, right now. Prospective players are now able to download a digital version of the enormous role-playing game, so the only thing stopping them from diving in is the increasingly large file size; and the hours they’ll inevitably spend on the character creation screen, of course.
While Baldur’s Gate 3 released on PC in August and PlayStation 5 a month later, the developers faced difficulties during development trying to get the split-screen co-op feature working on Xbox Series S. In August, Larian boss Swen Vincke revealed that the Series S version will no longer feature split-screen at launch, but the official Xbox Twitter account clarified that it will continue to work alongside the developers to “explore the addition” in a post-launch capacity. This could be the first game to flout Microsoft's version parity requirement for games launching on the Xbox Series S and X
For those who’ve been hanging on for a physical version of Baldur’s Gate 3, the physical deluxe edition for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC is set to ship in Q1 2024, complete with a whole load of extra bonuses such as a soundtrack and map. It won’t be a limited-run product, so there’s no need to worry about buying from scalpers at an inflated price.
