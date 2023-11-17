Baldur's Gate 3's upcoming physical release promises to "fill your mantelpiece with feelies while you fill your heart with adventure"

The highly successful and critically acclaimed fantasy RPG Baldur's Gate 3 is getting its own physical deluxe edition, filled with all sorts of goodies as well as disks for the game itself.

In addition to a physical copy of the game, this new edition contains a soundtrack on three disks, a 60 x 180 cm world map, a pair of patches, 32 stickers, and a gorgeous 57 x 69 cm Mind Flayer poster. The product also covers all of the content from the Digital Deluxe edition, too. This includes a digital version of the soundtrack, a digital artbook, and digital character sheets compatible with Dungeons & Dragons - the tabletop RPG upon which Baldur's Gate 3 is based.

The new edition is slated for release in the first quarter of 2024 according to developer Larian Studios' website. The box is available for $79.99 if you're in the US, while shoppers in Europe and Oceania will be set back €79.99. For the benefit of readers in the UK or Australia, this amounts to roughly £70 or AU$134 at time of writing.

As Larian Studios put it on its store page: "The multi-award winning RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 released to the mortal plane. Fill your mantelpiece with feelies while you fill your heart with adventure."

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

We were very impressed with Baldur's Gate 3 here at TRG. From the game's playful encouragement of lateral thinking to its cinematic reimagining of the classic CRPG style, we've sunk hundreds of collective hours into Larian Studios' sprawling RPG and show no signs of stopping.

For those still looking to get into the game, as well as fans who've been patiently waiting for an Xbox Series X|S release, this looks like a fantastic point of entry. Die-hard fans may also find themselves tempted. Despite already owning a PC version, it's looking perilously likely that I'll grab the physical deluxe edition for my own PS5, if only to get my hands on that gorgeous world map.

Looking to make some savvy purchases this Black Friday? Check out our rundown of Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox Series X deals.