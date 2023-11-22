Baldur's Gate 3 dev urges fans to "skip" scalpers and confirms that the physical Deluxe Edition won't have a limited run
Supply and demand
It looks as though Baldur's Gate 3's exciting new physical Deluxe Edition will not be a limited-run product, according to a developer from Larian Studios, the folks behind the game.
Taking to Twitter to offer clarification, Larian's director of publishing Michael Douse used his platform to shine some light on what exactly we can expect from the Deluxe Edition.
"Just FYI the Deluxe Edition is *not* a limited edition and stock is holding steady, with more waves being prepared within the Q1 2024 shipping window, so if you see them online being resold based on confirmed preorders at higher prices, skip it. There won’t be stock scarcity."
This is excellent news for those worried about scalpers taking advantage of low stocks to gouge fans. On the contrary, it looks as though Larian Studios is on track to make good on orders. Plus, the Q1 shipping window - that's January, February, and March 2024 - means that buyers will have their hands on the new edition in a matter of months.
Douse elaborated on product availability, stating: "We confirmed a minimum order but we already blitzed past that in the first day, and the Q1 shipping date allows us to simply increase wave sizes without [jeopardizing] the shipping date so we [don't] expect any issues within that 4 month buffer window. WEIRDLY ORGANISED considering it’s us."
Announced on November 16, the Baldur's Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition is bursting with goodies, including a world map, a Mind Flayer poster, patches, stickers, and a three-disk soundtrack, all in addition to the game itself. For die-hard fans and those still waiting for an Xbox Series X|S release, the Deluxe edition looks like it'll be a strong point of entry into the game.
We at TRG were thoroughly impressed by Baldur's Gate 3 and highly recommend it. The game's cinematic treatment of classic CRPG storytelling as well as its emphasis on imaginative and playful solutions make it a modern triumph and one of the best RPGs of the decade so far.
