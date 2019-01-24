Olympus is developing a 150-400mm f/4.5 telephoto with a built-in teleconverter

Alongside the OM-D E-M1X, Olympus has announced the development of the M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm f/4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO telephoto zoom lens.

As the name suggests, the lens features a built-in 1.25x teleconverter, which delivers a total coverage equivalent to 300-1000mm, while alongside this Olympus is also developing a M.Zuiko Digital 2x Teleconverter MC-20. When used in tandem with the 150-400mm lens, it's possible to achieve a reach of 2000mm (35mm equivalent).

Olympus says the M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm f/4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO lens will be designed to offer exceptional optical performance in a compact, lightweight form. To match the OM-D E-M1X, the lens will be dust-proof, splash-proof, and freeze-proof (to 14°F / -10°C), while this is the first Olympus lens to feature a built-in 1.25x teleconverter.

The lens also offers in-lens image stabilization (IS), which delivers 5-Axis Sync IS2 support when used with the in-body image stabilization systems of Olympus OM-D cameras.

The expected availability date is only given as 2020, so we don't expect to get pricing details for some time yet.