NVIDIA GeForce RTX powered Asus ROG Zephyrus S, ROG Strix SCAR II and more launched in India

Asus has announced its latest Republic of Gamers (ROG) lineup of laptops and desktop powered by NVIDIA’s latest RTX graphics card. This also makes these a couple of early products to feature the next generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics. The company has launched three updated gaming laptops which include the ROG Zephyrus S-- the world’s thinnest gaming laptop, ROG Strix SCAR II and ROG Strix Hero. In addition, the ROG GL12CX desktop has been upgraded with the new RTX graphics engine as well.

NVIDIA’s RTX graphics engine feature real-time ray tracing and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) rendering techniques to enhance the visuals by leaps and bounds while providing a superior gaming experience. While there are only a few games which support this new graphics technology, more are expected to be announced this year.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531GW and GX701GX: specifications and price

The Zephyrus S is touted to be the world’s thinnest laptop and it has now been outfitted with RTX graphics making it even slimmer. Its chassis measures between 15.35mm to 16.15mm. This is because of a clever design that allows the Zephyrus S to open a 5mm inlet at its base to increase airflow resulting in faster cooling. The cooling system on the Zephyrus S consists of anti-dust cooling fans, five heat pipes and 4 heat sinks that forms a major backbone to its slim profile.

There are two models of the Zephyrus S which will go on sale sometime in April. The Asus Zephyrus S GX531GW-ES009T features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display which has a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by 8th generation Intel Core i7-8750H processor with 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (Max-Q) graphics engine. This is backed by 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD to boot. It runs on Microsoft Windows 10 Home.

The I/O ports on the laptop consist of a single USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Type-C) port, dual USB2.0 ports, single USB3.1 Gen2 and USB3.1 Gen1 ports. In addition, there’s an HDMI port and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack.

Asus Zephyrus GX701GX-EV058T is the elder brother featuring a 17.3-inch Full HD IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate, G-SYNC support and Pantone approved. It is powered by the same processor as the 15.6-inch variant but has more graphics power to its disposal courtesy of 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 (Max-Q) card. This variant has 24GB of RAM and 1TB SSD running Windows 10 Home. The I/O ports include one USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Type-C), USB3.1 Gen1 Type-C and USB3.1 Gen2 Type-A ports. There are two USB3.1 Gen1 Type-A ports along with an HDMI and 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Zephyrus S GX531GW-ES009T is priced at Rs 2,39,990 while buyers will have to shell Rs 3,49,990 for the Zephyrus GX701GX-EV058T. Both the variants will be available starting April.

Asus ROG Strix SCAR II and ROG Strix Hero II: specifications and price

Designed for FPS gaming, the Strix SCAR II features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by Intel Core i7-8750H processor. There are two variants of the SCAR II that have been launched by Asus. The Strix SCAR II GL504GW has an 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card while the GL504GV has 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics engine.

Both the variants have 16GB RAM, 1TB SSHD but the GL504GW comes with 512GB SSD while the GL504GV has 256GB SSD.

The ROG Strix SCAR II GL504GW has started retailing for Rs 2,09,990 and the GL504GV model for Rs 1,64,990.

Asus ROG Strix Hero II is specifically designed for MOBA (Multiplayer online battle arena) players but has the same configuration as that of the SCAR II GL504GV. It is priced at Rs 1,64,990 and is available to purchase from online and offline retailers.

Asus ROG Strix GL12: specifications and price

This beast of a machine is extremely powerful and comes in three models. The GL12CS features 8th gen Intel Core i7-8700 processor, 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics, 32GB of RAM and 2TB HDD + 256GB SSD. It is priced at Rs 2,19,990 and is available in the markets.

Asus’ GL12CX is the top-of-the-line desktop featuring 9th gen Intel Core i9-9900K processor coupled with 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics, 32GB of RAM and 2TB HDD + 512GB SSD. This one has gone up for Rs 3,29,990.