Nokia X5 launched as impressively cheap iPhone X rival - 5.1 Plus incoming?

HMD Global has launched the Nokia X5, a cut-price Android phone that apes the look of the iPhone X.

Before we get into the specs, let's get a couple of things out of the way - the X5 has only been launched in China, but may get a worldwide release. If it does come to other markets, rumors suggest it'll sport a different name - the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

The price of the Nokia 5X is just CNY 999, around $149 / £110 / AU$200, but we'd expect it to be a little higher when the currency conversions kick in.

So what do you get for that money? Well, for a budget phone it's pretty good: 2.5D curved glass frames the phone, which sports a 5.86-inch display, which has the longer 19:9 screen ratio.

It's also packing a notch, which means it sits in the stable of a number of other Android phones looking a lot like the iPhone X - but in this case, there's a chin at the bottom of the device, as the closer to the edge the phone gets the more it costs to manufacture.

Inner rumblings

There's a Mediatek Helio P60 powering things under the hood, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage - but you'll apparently be able to get this phone in a 4GB/64GB configuration too.

A fingerprint sensor around the rear of the phone sits below a 13MP / 5MP dual sensor combo, with a f/2.0 aperture on the larger snapper to get improved (but not stunning) low light photos.

The front-facing sensor is rolling with a 8MP, f/2.2 combo, with an 80-degree field of view to get more image into your selfies - great if you're packed with pals or just really into your backgrounds.

There's a 3060mAh battery running the Android 8.1 operating system, but we'll be getting an upgrade to Android P in the future - in fact, like Nokia's other phones, this is part of the Android One program, meaning direct and regular upgrades for the future.

So what makes it cheaper?

Well, there are a few things you're compromising on compared to a high-end flagship phone: the screen is only HD+, which means a resolution of 720 x 1520, a lot less than the best on the market.

We'd imagine (without seeing it) that the LCD technology hasn't been optimized to display colors super-effectively, and the battery life might not have been eked out as long as other brands' handset.

You're also getting a Mediatek CPU in the mix too, although that's far less of a drop than in years gone by as the brand is making an assault on the chipset market and is trying to curry the favor of larger manufacturers.

The bigger question is whether this phone will be coming to the UK or the rest of the world, and we've heard nothing back from HMD Global just yet. However, the rumors this phone will appear as the Nokia 5.1 Plus abound, and it would be a strong contender for top budget phone if it did.

From Weibo via GSMArena