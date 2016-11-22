Nokia set to launch smartphones at MWC 2017; HMD Global confirms presence

Just yesterday, we reported how Nokia has officially confirmed its return to the smartphone game in 2017. Now, as if to dispel any doubt amongst naysayers, the company behind Nokia’s comeback - HMD Global has confirmed its presence at MWC 2017.

In May of this year, Nokia had announced that it will grand HMD Global (A Finnish company) the exclusive global license to create Nokia-branded mobile phones and tablets for the next 10 years.

This, along with the fact that Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri is also set to speak at MWC 2017, all but confirms the fact that Nokia is set to launch new smartphones at the 2017 Mobile World Congress.

Nokia’s fall from grace was harsh and spectacular. Once the leading mobile phone manufacturer in the world, it failed to tackle the smartphone era well, with several wrong decisions like embracing Windows Phone and shunning Android.

Nokia’s grand comeback: What all do we know so far?

Soon you will be able to buy a Nokia branded smartphone again. And this time with Android in tow. There are three smartphones rumoured to be in the pipeline.

Of the three smartphones, two are tipped to be flagship devices with top of the line specifications and the third, dubbed the Nokia D1C, will be a mid-range device. What is interesting to note is fact is that past leaks suggested that the Nokia D1C was not a smartphone at all, but actually a tablet.

Nokia D1C

However, fresh leaks have emerged with images of the D1C revealing once and for all that the device is in fact a smartphone. These images all but confirm Nokia’s much awaited comeback into the smartphone game.

The leaked images show the smartphone having rounded metal edges, with capacitive buttons at the front and volume and power buttons on the right. What is interesting is that the Gold color variant of the device is expected to come with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the Home button, while the other color variants (White and Black) will lack this feature.

The D1C is set to come with a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, a fullHD screen (display size uncertain) and the Adreno 505 GPU.

While not confirmed, the device could come with a 13MP front and 8MP rear camera, with Android 7.0 Nougat on board. On the connectivity side, the device is set to support 4G LTE, Wi-Fi Bluetooth 4.0 as well as GPS/A-GPS.

Two flagships on their way

Disappointed that these are strictly mid-range specifications? Fret not, because rumors pointing to two high-end Nokia devices with 5.2/5.5-inch QuadHD displays have also been floating about.

These devices are set to come with the powerful Snapdragon 820 processor, a 22.6MP rear camera and 4K video recording support.

Price and availability

Leaks and rumours point to the high-end devices sporting a price tag of around Rs 30,000, while the D1C (the mid-range device) is expected to be priced south of Rs 20,000.

We will get to know more about these smartphones at the Mobile World Congress in February 2017.