Nokia 9 spotted on GFXBench with Snapdragon 835, Android Oreo

HMD Global is preparing to launch another flagship Nokia smartphone, if sightings of the Nokia 9 on various benchmarking websites are to be believed. According to the latest sighting, the Nokia 9 is running on Android 8.0 Oreo and will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

While it is not a surprise that the latest flagship SoC from Qualcomm will power the Nokia 9, HMD Global seems to be testing the Android 8.0 Oreo update already on its upcoming flagship smartphone. This could be a hint that the Nokia 9 will be launching with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. This is in line with HMD’s promise to keep its phones up to date and as close to stock Android as possible.

To recall, the Nokia 9 has been spotted on benchmarking websites a few times already, revealing several important specs about the upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone. The Nokia 9 is expected to feature a 5.2-inch Quad HD display and up to 6GB RAM, although some rumours also suggest that the phone could come with 4GB RAM. The internal storage is being pegged at 64GB and 128GB, for the moment.

Nokia 9 to feature bezel-less design

The Nokia 9 is also expected to feature a minimal design with very thin bezels. Sketches and renders of the phone that have been leaked hint at a extremely thin bezels on the top and the bottom, while on the sides, the phone is almost bezel-less.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 9 is expected to feature a dual camera setup with dual LED flash and a fingerprint sensor placed below the two camera sensors. Some rumours suggest that the Nokia 9 will feature the same camera sensors found on the Nokia 8. However, it is expected to cost €749 while the Nokia 8 was priced at €599.