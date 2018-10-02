Nokia 9 PureView could be the name of HMD's next flagship smartphone

The Nokia 9 PureView will be with us soon according to the latest leaks surrounding HMD Global's upcoming flagship smartphone.

Details of the name and its "coming soon" release were teased in a tweet by prolific leaker Roland Quandt, who has a good track record when it comes to phone leaks.

The fact that HMD Global (the firm which licenses the Nokia name to use on smartphones) is ready to apply the PureView moniker to a device is exciting for all camera phone enthusiasts.

Nokia 9 Pureview. That's the actual marketing name of what will come soon from HMD Global. (I know the bought the rights to the Pureview moniker, but can now confirm it'll be part of the device name.)October 1, 2018

The name has been applied to two previous handsets, directly in the name of the Nokia 808 PureView which launched in 2012, and the PureView technology made another appearance the following year when it landed in the Nokia Lumia 1020.

Both of these handsets boasted 41MP cameras and marked significant advancements in camera technology in phones.

The most cameras on a phone?

There are a host of rumors circulating around the Nokia 9 camera setup, with several pointing towards two rear snappers, although there are reports that the number could be as high as five.

Add to that a rumored dual-camera setup on the front and the Nokia 9 PureView may arrive boasting the most cameras ever on a smartphone.

Nokia does have a launch event on October 4, so we could see the handset arrive in just two days time. We'll be reporting live to bring you all the latest.