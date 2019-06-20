Nokia 3.2 arrives in the UK, promising a two-day battery life

The Nokia 3.2 is now available to buy in the UK, and it arrives with a big screen and the promise of two-day battery life.

The Nokia 3.2 is available to buy from Amazon, John Lewis, Argos and AO starting at £129.99, making it a highly affordable smartphone. You'll be able to pick it up in two colour options too; black or steel.

For your modest outlay you get 6.26-inch HD display, Snapdragon 429 chipset, 2GB or 3GB of RAM, 16GB or 32GB of storage and Android 9 Pie.

We'd opt for the more expensive variant though, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, as 16GB of space these days really doesn't get you far once you've downloaded your favourite apps and snapped some pictures.

Also, 3GB of RAM should give the Nokia 3.2 a little more get-up-and-go when it comes to loading apps, although don't expect lightning performance from the entry-level chipset. This is a budget phone, after all.

However, this higher-powered model doesn't appear to be available yet, with only the 2GB/16GB configuration currently showing at retailers.

Battery for days

The big selling point for the Nokia 3.2 however - the large screen aside - could be its battery. There's a sizable 4,000mAh battery crammed inside the handset's plastic body, and with a 720p display and low power demands, there's a good chance the Nokia 3.2 could live up to the claims.

We won't know for sure until we put it through our in-depth review process however, and more often than not handsets don't quite live up to their claims.

Another nice touch on the Nokia 3.2 is the notification light built into the power/lock button, which blinks when you receive a new prompt - and you can see it whether the phone is face up or face down.