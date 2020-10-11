New Zealand vs Australia live stream: how to watch Bledisloe Cup rugby from anywhere today

After months of waiting, to quality international rugby union returns today - and it doesn't get much bigger than the All Blacks against the Wallabies. Fortunately, we have your full guide to getting a New Zealand vs Australia live stream, no matter where in the world you are and, perhaps mostly importantly, how you can watch it absolutely FREE.

New Zealand vs Australia - where and when Today's New Zealand vs Australia match will be played at Wellington’s Sky Stadium today. Kick-off is at 4pm NZDT local time, so that's 2pm AEDT for Aussies (and 4am BST in the UK). Australians can watch the clash free-to-air on Network 10, on Foxtel or on Kayo Sports, while you'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber in New Zealand.

The first of four Bledisloe Cup matches signals the eagerly anticipated recommencement of the international rugby calendar, This, the first of two consecutive Tests set to be played on the All Blacks home turf on consecutive Sunday afternoons takes place at Wellington’s Sky Stadium, with the the second Test set to be played a week later at Eden Park in Auckland.

The series concludes with two matches in Australia - Suncorp Stadium (November 7), with Game 4 at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on December 12 doubling as the final match of the Rugby Championship.

New Zealand have won 11 of their last 13 Tests against Australia, and boast a formidable 23-game, 19-year winning streak on home soil. That said, they haven't played in almost a year and the Wallabies come into these matches as something of an unknown quantity. Along with Dave Rennie installing an entirely new coaching staff line up, more than a third of the 44-man Aussie squad start uncapped.

What isn't uncertain is that you expect this to be a hard fought game between the sport's two biggest rivals. Watch it all, no where you are in the world and for FREE, using our New Zealand vs Australia live stream guide.

Kayo Sports: all you need to know about the excellent sports streaming service

How to live stream the Wallabies in Australia for FREE

The great news for Wallabies fans is that today's game is being shown absolutely free on Network 10, with coverage getting started at 1.30pm AEDT. That means you can also watch online at the 10 Play website or on your tablet or phone (both Android and Apple) via the 10 Play app.

Fox Sports Australia also has the rights to show this Bledisloe Cup clash with the All Blacks.

Don't have/want Fox? Your other option is to grab a sub from the superb Kayo Sports. It's the carries loads of sporting events and you can cancel any time.

It's feature-packed with things like SplitView, which lets you watch up to four different streams on the same window, and interactive live stats. If you happen to miss a game but don't have time to watch a full replay, Kayo Minis will get you up to date with all the highlights in bite-sized clips.

Better yet, the basic Kayo Sports package allows you to stream your favourite sports across two devices simultaneously, or you can opt for the premium package and stream across three different devices at once.

Kayo Sports basic package | 14-day free trial, then AU$25 per month

Kayo’s Basic package will let you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports on two devices at the same time. You’ll have access to Kayo’s features such as SplitView, and you can cancel any time as there’s no lock-in contract.View Deal

How to watch the All Blacks in New Zealand

There's no free way to watch in New Zealand - Sky Sports has the coverage in New Zealand. For those without a subscription, free-to-air Prime will have delayed coverage of today's game as well as each All Blacks match during the tournament. If you're looking to stream the coverage live to your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. Coverage begins on Sky Sport 1 NZDT from 3pm with kick-off is at 4pm NZDT. Outside New Zealand today? You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions below to tune in to your coverage.

How to live stream New Zealand vs Australia from outside your country

If you're abroad this weekend and try to live stream the rugby online from your country's broadcaster, you'll be annoyed to discover that it's unlikely to work due to geo-blocking. Thankfully, using a VPN will allow you to watch today's rugby union action no matter where in the world you are.

ExpressVPN - get 3 months FREE with this deal

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of what's out there, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is our recommended option. This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

View Deal

How to stream New Zealand vs Australia live in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights so you'll need to have that if you want to catch today's match between the All Blacks and the Wallabies. For streaming on your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. You can also stream the Sky Sports coverage live via Now TV , which offers attractive limited-time passes for Sky Sports starting at £9.99 per day. Getting it for a month is the best value however, costing £34 for all that sport - you'll also get Premier League football, cricket, NFL and loads more. Coverage begins at 3am BST Sunday morning on Sky Sports Main Event with a 4am kick-off - so keep the coffee close at hand! If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the games, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Can I watch New Zealand vs Australia live in the US?

While ESPN+ and NBC Sports Gold are usually on hand to show top-tier rugby action in the USA, there's currently no confirmed broadcaster for this weekend's All Blacks vs Wallabies clash in America. If the TV situation changes, we'll be sure to let you know, but in the meantime the only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

Streaming New Zealand vs Australia in Canada