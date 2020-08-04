The Boys season 2 trailer showcases new superheroes and ultraviolence

The Boys season 2 is coming on September 4, and now Amazon Prime Video has released a new full trailer for the coming series.

For those who haven't seen the show, it's about a world where superheroes actually exist, only they're controlled by a devious corporation called Vought. The heroes themselves are morally bankrupt, too, and face no repercussions for their abhorrent actions – which is where The Boys come in. This anti-superhero group is trying to bring down the world's premier super team, known as The Seven, by any means necessary.

The Boys season 1 finished with the titular characters on the run, after having their operation exposed to The Seven and their leader, the psychopathic Homelander (Antony Starr). In season 2, the world's hunting The Boys down, and a new member of The Seven called Stormfront is recruiting new 'supes' to their dangerous, corrupt cause. Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), meanwhile, has a score to settle with Homelander over the disappearance of his wife.

Here's the trailer, which probably isn't suitable for anyone below the age of 18:

The Boys season 2 will release new episodes on Amazon Prime Video on September 4, with five more following on subsequent weeks until early October.

An after show called Prime Rewind: Inside the Boys will also explore the behind-the-scenes of the series, and be hosted by Aisha Tyler.