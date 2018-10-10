New rumors surface about a high-end APS-C Sony Alpha camera

While Sony may recently have been focusing its attentions on its full-frame range of mirrorless cameras, including the likes of the Alpha A7 III and A7R III, it appears the company is about to give some love to its APS-C range of mirrorless cameras.

With the Alpha A6500 now over two years old, it looks like we could see a new flagship Alpha APS-C mirrorless camera, if news from SonyAlphaRumors.com is to be believed.

And while the rangefinder-style design of the A6500 is an evolution of the A6300 and A6000 before it, the new, as yet unnamed camera (A7000?) is said to have a design more closely related to the Alpha A7 series, with the electronic viewfinder (EVF) positioned in line with the sensor and lens mount.

Rumors also suggest that the EVF will be blackout-free, while the overall ergonomics will be an improvement over the current model. Finally, the new camera should be capable of shooting at a speedy 20fps – matching the flagship Alpha A9.

It's also claimed that the new camera is likely to be launched alongside a new APS-C dedicated lens, although there are no details on focal length or aperture range, while we could also see a new FE 135mm f/1.8 GM lens announced at the same time.