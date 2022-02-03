New Motorola phone promises two days of battery life and a built-in stylus

Audio player loading…

A new Moto G Stylus has been announced, and the 2022 version is set to land in the US soon with a huge 5,000mAh battery, a 6.8-inch Full HD display, and a built-in stylus, much like the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to have.

Unlike that Samsung phone, this is set to be a cheap phone as it's set to cost $299.99 in the US. Motorola has confirmed to TechRadar that this product won't go on sale in the UK or Australia.

A spokesperson for Motorola said, "The product is for US market only. We often re-evaluate our portfolio to ensure we are delivering what makes sense for each market.

"Smartphone users in different regions value different features, and we work closely with our carrier and retail partners to determine our distribution and sales strategy.”

If you live in the US, you'll be able to pre-order this phone from February 3 directly from Motorola or with Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon. We don't yet know the exact release date for this handset.

What we do know

We do know the specs though, and it'll feature a 6.8-inch Full HD Plus display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It's all powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, which we've seen in smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi 10. In that handset, it struggled with top-end games like Fortnite, so this may not be the most powerful choice for your next smartphone. That said, we won't know how it runs for certain until we try this device out for ourselves.

You've got the choice of 64GB of storage with 4GB of RAM, or 128GB of storage with 6GB of RAM. Both of these versions also come with microSD support of up to 512GB, if you need to expand that memory.

There's a 50MP rear camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 118-degree field of view, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front you'll find a 16MP selfie shooter, which should give you suitable shots to upload to social media.

Motorola's big battery life claims come from the 5,000mAh cell which is inside the Moto G Stylus 2022.

The company claims it'll last for two days, but if it's similar to the Moto G Power 2021 (a phone that also featured the same battery capacity) it'll last for around 14 hours of constant screen-on time.

That's much better than most smartphones, but it may mean that with intensive usage it won't run for a full two days. There's 10W charging on this phone, and there's a charger included in the box.

Android 11 is running on the handset, and Motorola has yet to confirm when it'll be getting the latest Android 12 software. It's unlikely to land soon, so you may be running this older software for a while.