New leaks suggest the Nothing Phone (2) will sit more comfortably in your hand

Several new renders of the Nothing Phone (2) have leaked online showcasing what the upcoming mid-range smartphone may look like at launch.

The images come from industry insider OnLeaks who then shared his findings with news site Smartprix. According to the breakdown , the Nothing Phone (2) will look similar to the first model with some slight changes to make it more ergonomic and aesthetically pleasing. The front and back of the phone are said to have a slight curve to them. Paired up with a rounder frame, the redesign is claimed to provide “a more comfortable grip” as well as adding a “touch of elegance to the overall look of the device.”

(Image credit: Stephen H. McFly/Smartprix)

The more notable changes, however, are on the back. The signature Nothing glyph is now segmented into six individual pieces instead of a continuous line. Smartprix claims this configuration will allow users to “create custom lighting… around the wireless charging area” for a personalized touch.

Additionally, the LED camera flash has been upgraded to a dual setup, enabling “improved lighting capabilities”. In our review of the Nothing Phone (1), we found the cameras “serve up nice quality shots [when it’s bright out] but the system struggles in the dark”. So the Phone (2) may sport better low-light photography – at least, that's the hope.

The design shown in the leak is “based on live pictures of a testing stage unit”, meaning that the final product may look a little different. For example, the SIM tray is on the right edge of the phone instead of on the bottom as seen on the Phone (1). The renders show the bottom edge only housing a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille; there's no 3.5mm headphone jack though, as is par for the course with Nothing.

(Image credit: Stephen H. McFly/Smartprix)

Falling in line

Looking at the leaks in their entirety, they all do seem plausible with what we know about the Nothing Phone (2).

The company recently confirmed the display will measure 6.7 inches, up 0.15 inches from the older model. A bigger size means more weight, which can result in hand fatigue after repeated usage. This could also explain why the developers are making ergonomic design changes as a way to mitigate this problem. The pill-like video indicator shown in the leaks was actually first revealed in early May on Nothing’s official Twitter account .

As with any other leaks, take this information with a grain of salt. Apart from a few other minor things, not much else is known about the Nothing Phone (2). We’ll just have to wait until the model releases later this summer to learn more. The launch date will probably be around July to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the Nothing Phone (1).

Until then, be sure to check out TechRadar's coverage of the Nothing Phone (2) such as the recent confirmation that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 mobile platform.