New iPhone SE pricing and availability in the Middle East

We wondered if Apple's new affordable phone would be called an iPhone 9 or an iPhone SE 2. But Apple is simply called the iPhone SE, and it’s the new ‘cheap’ iPhone that comes in at just AED 1,699 while offering a host of cutting-edge features.

Apple will be releasing the iPhone SE on Friday April 24, with pre-orders opening Friday, April 17. Pricing starts at AED 1,699 for 64GB of storage. The 128GB model is priced at AED 1,909 while the highest storage model with 256GB comes in at AED 2,329.

(Image credit: Apple)

While the design of the new iPhone SE might seem similar to the iPhone 8, inside it’s a different story. Where the iPhone 8 used the A11 Bionic chipset, the new iPhone SE packs the same A13 Bionic engine that powers the iPhone 11 range.

Apple has placed a lot of importance on the camera of the new iPhone SE. Despite only packing a single sensor (not even the dual-sensor setup found in the iPhone 8 Plus) Apple is still lauding this as the best single-sensor snapper it’s ever created – thus making it even better than the iPhone XR’s camera.

You’ve got the choice of three colors: black, white or Product Red (that’s just another name for red).

The iPhone SE 2020 could very well be the phone attracting Android users that have budgets around AED 1,500 or the phone many will buy for their kids and parents. It's a great way to enter the Apple ecosystem and, as an added bonus, comes with one free year of Apple TV Plus subscription.