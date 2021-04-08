New iOS 15 features leaked – including a redesigned Control Center for your iPhone

Apple is expected to reveal details about its upcoming software updates at WWDC 2021 – but we’ve already had a glimpse at what iOS 15 features could be unveiled on June 7.

A new report from French tech outlet iPhoneSoft suggests iOS 15 will introduce a redesigned Control Center for iPhones and iPad, as well as support for dual biometric authentication via Face ID and Touch ID.

The report suggests the new Control Center will borrow design ideas from macOS Big Sur, featuring support for drag and drop customization as well a more compact aesthetic.

While the report doesn’t detail any images, we’ve previously seen jailbroken iPhones (via WCCFTech ) using Mac-inspired Control Centres, and we would expect iOS 15 to introduce a similar-looking design.

(Image credit: WCCFTech)

As for dual biometric authentication – which essentially means needing to pass two stages of identification before unlocking certain iPhone functions – the report suggests this feature would be exclusive to the iPhone 13 .

The system would require users to authenticate their biometrics through both Face ID and Touch ID, implying that the iPhone 13 may become the first iPhone to feature both forms of identification.

As for how Touch ID would be integrated into iPhones with no home button, Apple is expected to introduce an under-display fingerprint scanner , which would bring the device in line with several Android flagship phones which already utilise the feature.

What else can we expect from iOS 15?

The only other real iOS 15 leak at the time of writing – beyond its expected numerical title – is a claim that the update will be available for the iPhone 7 and later . This would mean that the likes of the iPhone 6S , iPhone 6S Plus and original iPhone SE will miss out on the new software.

As for what we want to see from iOS 15 on June 7, the improvements made by Google Assistant in recent years have forced new expectations on Apple’s Siri system. We’re hoping the software update allows Siri to respond quicker and become less reliant on web results for accurate responses to questions.

We’d also appreciate a new Apple Maps update, specifically one which allows cycling directions and Guides (which recommends things to see and do) to become available in more places than just major cities.

In any case, if these latest reports regarding a redesigned Control Center and dual biometric authentication turn out to be true, it won’t just spell good news for current iPhones, but the iPhone 13, too.

What to expect from WWDC 2021