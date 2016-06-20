BT's new Smart Hub wants to make you bin your Wi-Fi extender

We've been waiting a while for the new Home Hub to emerge, and the good news is that BT has now unveiled the new router – although it's become the Smart Hub.

The Smart Hub 6, to be precise, is packed with seven antennas to provide improved Wi-Fi range and strength of signal, with BT claiming this is the best default router you're going to get among major ISPs.

Pete Oliver, MD consumer, commercial, marketing and digital, BT, said of the new hub: "It's packed with the latest Wi-Fi technology and is the only router from a major UK broadband provider to offer seven antennas to offer unbeatable Wi-Fi range".

You get 3x3 on the 2.4GHz band (802.11b/g/n/ac) and 4x4 on 5GHz (802.11a/n/ac), along with the usual four Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired connections, and a USB port.

Filters and smart scanning

BT further notes that the new router has built-in advanced filters to help reduce any interference from the nearby environment, and again keep that signal strength up. There's also Smart Scan tech on board which works away automatically in the background, intelligently picking out the best channel with the least interference.

The Smart Hub is a fair bit bigger than BT's last router, unsurprisingly as it now has to cram seven antenna inside the case, but the company notes that it's still slim and compact enough to fit through a letterbox.

So when can you get one posted through yours? The first models will be offered to existing BT customers later this summer, and the first step to take is to register your interest here. BT will then send you more details on the hardware and how you can bag yours at a later date.

You'll get the Smart Hub for free if you renew your broadband contract with BT, or alternatively it will cost £50 to upgrade.