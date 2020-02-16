NBA All-Star game 2020 live stream: how to watch Team LeBron vs Team Giannis from anywhere tonight

For the second year in a row, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will each lead a squad of the NBA’s best players in this year’s NBA All-Star game which will be held at the United Center arena in Chicago - and you can live stream All-Star weekend action no matter where you are in the world.

2020 NBA All-Star weekend - when and where? This year’s NBA All-Star game will be held at the 23,000+ United Center arena in Chicago, Illinois. The game is set to start at 7pm local time, so that’s 8pm ET, 5pm PT, 1am GMT or 12pm AEDT on Monday.

After winning the most fan votes, Lebron and Giannis were once again made captains and the two picked their teammates during last week’s NBA All-Star Draft Show.

During the draft, Giannis decided to only pick players from the Eastern Conference for his team and LeBron followed suit by only picking players from the Western Conference to make up his team. Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic and James Harden will be the starters for Team LeBron while Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker and Trae Young will be the starters for Team Giannis.

Unlike last year’s game, every quarter will matter in the 2020 NBA All-Star game as the score will be reset to 0-0 at the end of each one of the first three quarters. The winner of each of the first three quarters will receive $100,000 for a Chicago-based community organization and the overall winning team will earn $200,000.

During the fourth quarter, the game clock will be turned off and a final target score will be set based on the leading team’s cumulative score during the first three quarters. However, that target score will be based on the leading team’s total score plus 24 points in honor of the late Kobe Bryant who wore the number 24 on his jersey.

Whether you’re a fan of Team LeBron, a fan of Team Giannis or just want to tune in to see the league’s best players battle it out on the court for a good cause this President's Day weekend - we’ll show you exactly how to get a 2020 NBA All-Star game live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the 2020 NBA All-Star game online from outside your country

If you live in the US, UK, Canada or Australia and want to know how to catch the 2020 NBA All-Star game, then keep scrolling and we’ll tell you your best live streaming and TV viewing options.

But if you can't watch the game because you're not in your home country and your coverage is geo-blocked then we can suggest a clever alternative (and no, it doesn’t involve finding some dodgy feed on Reddit). By using a VPN, you can easily change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or smartphone to appear as if you were in a different place where an NBA All-Star game stream is being shown.

A Virtual Private Network is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so that you appear to be in a completely different location, such as back in your home country where an XFL stream is being shown. After testing and reviewing hundreds of VPNs, we can easily recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick. It’s fast, safe and very easy to download and use. Also, it’s compatible with a wide variety of devices including laptops, smartphones, game consoles, Apple TV, Smart TVs and more. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months free with an annual plan as well as 49% off its regular price. The service can also be used to help you get around website blocking in certain offices, schools and even countries. Since ExpressVPN uses encrypted tunnels, it will even help keep you safer and more anonymous online.

How to watch the 2020 NBA All-Star game in the US

If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you’ll be able to watch the 2020 NBA All-Star game on television as it airs live on TNT. You can also stream this game on mobile, desktop and from your favorite streaming devices using the Watch TNT app but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider. Not interested in signing up for an expensive cable subscription just to watch the NBA All-Star game, don’t worry as there are now a variety of different streaming services, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Your options to live stream the NBA All-Star game online

Hulu with Live TV $55 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to 67 channels including ESPN, Disney and TNT. You’ll also get access to the service’s on-demand library as well as its own Hulu Originals.

SlingTV $20 per month - Regardless of whether you choose Sling’s Orange or Blue package, you’ll get access to TNT as well as many other TV channels. You’ll also get 10 hours of Cloud DVR storage with your plan and the ability to watch Sling TV’s on-demand library which has over 70,000 titles.

AT&T TV Now $65 per month - AT&T TV Now may be a bit more expensive than the competition but the service gives you access to over 40 channels including TNT and your subscription also includes HBO.

FuboTV $55 per month - FuboTV’s Standard plan gives you access to 92 channels including TNT which you’ll need to watch the NBA All-Star game. The service also lets you watch two streams simultaneously and you get 30 hours of cloud DVR.

YouTube TV $49.99 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to more than 70 channels including Fox, ABC, ESPN and TNT. YouTube TV also provides you with unlimited cloud DVR storage in case you want to record a game for later.

Can I watch with with NBA League Pass?

Unfortunately no. NBA League Pass subscribers in the US will not be able to watch the NBA All-Star game using the service but international subscribers will. This is because games that are shown on national television (such as how TNT is showing the NBA All-Star game) are subject to NBA blackouts.

While you won’t be able to watch Sunday’s All-Star game with League Pass, a replay of the game will likely be available once it airs on television.

How to watch a 2020 NBA All-Star game live stream in the UK

UK basketball fans will be able to watch this year’s NBA All-Star game on Sky Sports Arena and the network’s coverage of the game will begin at 11pm GMT on Sunday night. To watch this game though, you’ll need to add the Sky Sports Arena channel to your existing Sky Sports subscription which will cost you an extra £18 per month. If you don’t want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. However, there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Also remember that NBA League Pass is available in the UK and for die-hard basketball fans, it should be your first choice as it allows you to follow your favorite team or even every team in the league, all season long. Not in the UK today? Try and watch with the above methods and you'll quickly find that your access is geo-blocked. If that sounds like you, then you can always download and install a VPN as described above. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Live stream the 2020 NBA All-Star game in Canada

NBA fans in Canada will be able to watch the 2020 NBA All-Star game on TSN and the network will show the game on TSN1 beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. You can also stream the game on your smartphone or tablet with the TSN app . Alternatively, you can also watch the 2020 NBA All-Star game using NBA League Pass as the service is also available in Canada.

Watch the 2020 NBA All-Star game in Australia