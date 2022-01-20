Murray vs Daniel live stream: how to watch online, Australian Open 2022, second round

Audio player loading…

Five-time Aussie Open finalist Andy Murray has won his first AO match in five years, and he now comes face to face with qualifier Taro Daniel in the second round. Murray took five sets to get past No.21 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili. Taro Daniel has won his four matches in Melbourne, so far, with maximum efficiency. Read on as we explain how to watch Australian Open tennis online and get a Murray vs Daniel live stream wherever you are - including ways to see the match absolutely FREE.

It's incredible to think that the Scotsman was world No.1 the last time he tasted victory here, a routine third round win over Sam Querrey in 2017.

Murray is yet to make a deep run at a grand slam since his return to the sport, but he reached the final of the Sydney Tennis Classic last week, and it's impossible not to be enthralled by that all-action style.

Clay court specialist Daniel, ranked seven places below Murray at No. 120, has built a head of steam with four straight-sets victories at Melbourne Park, but, until now, 146-ranked Salvatore Caruso has been the 28-year-old's strongest opponent.

Although his record against the biggest names in the game doesn't generally make for pretty reading, Daniel does have one enormous scalp on his CV: Novak Djokovic.

Things always spiral out of control where Murray's involved, so watch all the drama unfold as it happens by following our Murray vs Daniel live stream guide to watch Australian Open 2022 tennis online.

How to watch Murray vs Daniel: live stream Australian Open 2022 for FREE Down Under

The estimated start time for Murray vs Daniel is 5.30pm AEDT. Aussie tennis fans can tune in without paying a penny thanks to Channel 9 and 9Gem, which are FREE to watch. That means you can also fire up a Murray vs Daniel live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use too, and compatible with most smart devices. If you're currently out of Australia but want a slice of that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to live stream Murray vs Daniel from anywhere

If you try to watch your domestic Australian Open streaming service coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Murray vs Daniel from anywhere

How to watch Murray vs Daniel: live stream 2022 Australian Open tennis in the US

Tennis fans based in the US should prepare to lose some sleep, as the estimated start time for Murray vs Daniel is 1.30am ET / 10.30pm PT on Wednesday night/Thursday morning. ESPN Plus is the best place to watch Murray vs Daniel in the US. ESPN+ only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its suite of apps for mobile, tablet, laptop and most other smart devices. It's $69.99 for 12 months if you're happy to commit for the year. Your other option is to get ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle which includes Disney+ and Hulu too. The Disney bundle is only $13.99 per month. More ways to live stream Australian Open 2022 The Australian Open is also being televised by ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN3, but the coverage is less comprehensive and it's hard to tell which matches will be featured ahead of time. You can use cable-cutting services Sling TV or FuboTV to access the ESPN TV channels. Both offer free trials.

How to watch Murray vs Daniel: live stream 2022 Australian Open tennis in Canada

Those timings also apply in Canada, where tennis fans have a late night in store. Murray vs Daniel is expected to start at around 1.30am ET / 10.30pm PT on Wednesday night/Thursday morning. In Canada, you can watch Murray vs Daniel on TSN for English-language coverage, and RDS for French-language coverage. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an Australian Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

Watch Murray vs Daniel: live stream 2022 Australian Open in the UK

For tennis fans in the UK, the estimated start time for Murray vs Daniel is 6.30am GMT on Thursday morning. Murray vs Daniel is being shown on streaming service Discovery+, which you can subscribe to for £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. Better still, there's a 7-day FREE trial for new users. The platform is brimming with live sports, including big events like snooker and Formula E, and lots of niche and extreme stuff too, such as snowboarding, swimming, and canoeing. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Australian Open 2022 tennis: live stream Murray vs Daniel in New Zealand