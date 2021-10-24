MSI gaming laptop with RTX 3060 now just $849 in early Best Buy Black Friday deal

This weekend's gaming laptop deals at Best Buy are offering up what's easily the cheapest RTX 3060-equipped machine right now - this MSI GF65 for $849.99 (was $1,099.99).

We haven't seen a machine with this powerful GPU go for this low in a long, long time. In fact, it's quite possibly the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal we've seen in the past six months or so.

Having such a high-end graphics card, alongside an Intel Core i5-10500H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD is going to give you great performance for 1080p gaming here. While the processor is a little older, it's actually one of the most powerful Core i5's from last year's range and very close to an Intel Core i7-10750H in regards to power. Upgrade the RAM and you'll have a machine that's going to handle the upper limits of many games for a good few years.

And, the best thing about this gaming laptop deal at Best Buy? The retailer has guaranteed this price won't go any lower over Black Friday 2021. That means you can purchase well ahead of the event, beat the crowds, and get a full month of gaming in ahead of time.

Gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $250

MSI Delta 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,599.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Another top choice this weekend, a combination of an AMD Ryzen 7-5800H, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RX Radeon RX6700M easily makes this MSI Delta one of the best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've spotted so far. While pricey, this one's going to get you the same level of performance as an RX 3070 machine for a comparatively bargain sum. Recommended, especially if you're looking for a higher-end machine. View Deal

