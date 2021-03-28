MotoGP Qatar live stream 2021: how to watch race online from anywhere

We're back at Qatar's Losail International Circuit, which means one thing - it's the start of the new MotoGP season! For the first time ever, Suzuki's Joan Mir will step out as defending riders' champion, though the Spaniard was run extremely close last year, with Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli winning more races and breathing down his neck the entire way. Read on for full details on how to watch all the MotoGP Qatar action online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

After a year of exclusively Europe-based races, Losail is starting to look a rather familiar sight, having hosted winter testing. It's also the setting for next week's GP.

One man whose absence we'll never get used to, however, is Marc Marquez. The six-time world champion has pulled out of the first two races of the season on his doctors' orders.

The Thunder of Cervera broke his arm during last year's opening race and has been out of action ever since, with his recovery being anything but straightforward.

But as we saw last season, Marquez being out means anyone has a chance of topping the podium. Ducati's Jack Miller was the star of testing, but Yamaha trio Maverick Vinales, Fabio Quartararo and Morbidelli were right up there with the Aussie, which makes for a nail-biting opener.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the Barwa Grand Prix of Qatar and get a MotoGP live stream from anywhere in the world this week.

How to watch MotoGP from outside your country

If you find yourself abroad at all during the 2021 MotoGP season, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual MotoGP coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred MotoGP live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 MotoGP live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.

MotoGP Qatar live stream 2021: how to watch Barwa Grand Prix in the UK

Once again, BT Sport is showing all the MotoGP action this year live on TV in the UK. Coverage of MotoGP Qatar starts at 5.30pm BST on BT Sport 2, ahead of a 6pm start. Don't forget that BT now has a new £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch MotoGP on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the MotoGP like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

FREE MotoGP Qatar live stream: how to watch the Barwa Grand Prix in Australia

MotoGP Qatar starts at a tricky time for fans in Australia, who can tune in to the race at 4am AEDT in the early hours of Monday, with coverage starting at 3.30am. The better news is that you're spoilt for choice Down Under. You can watch MotoGP Qatar on free-to-air 10 Bold, but if you're already a pay TV subscriber you can tune in on Fox Sports. However, anyone who watches more than just MotoGP may want to consider a service that gets them not only motorcycle racing but a wide range of sports coverage... Kayo Sports is a great-value streaming service that provides access to every MotoGP race, plus F1, AFL, NRL, Super Rugby AOT, cricket and way more. Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch MotoGP Qatar in the US for the Barwa Grand Prix

For MotoGP fans based in the US, it's NBC and NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) that are showing races this season, though only five GPs are being shown live, with the rest on a delayed broadcast. Unfortunately, MotoGP Qatar falls into the second of these groups. The Barwa Grand Prix starts at 1pm ET / 10am PT, but you can tune in to a delayed broadcast of the race on NBCSN from 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT on Sunday night. If you have cable, that means you're all set and will also be able to watch MotoGP online via the NBC Sports website - you'll just need to log-in with details of your TV provider. If you don't have cable, you'll want an over-the-top streaming service - try a FREE FuboTV trial today as it includes the channel and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How to get a MotoGP Qatar live stream in New Zealand

MotoGP fans based in New Zealand need to tune into Spark Sport for 2021 races, with MotoGP Qatar set to start at 6am NZDT on Monday morning. Spark Sport costs $19.99 per month but if you just want to catch one race for free, you're in luck, as there's a 7-day free trial. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the MotoGP action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, the F1 and EPL football. If you're abroad and want to sign-in to watch your subscription you can, using one of our best VPN recommendations.