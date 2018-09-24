Mobvoi TicWatch E2 smartwatch teased with water resistance

The Mobovi TicWatch E2 is official, but details on the new smartwatch are currently thin on the ground after the firm posted a teaser image on its website.

Along with the words "water is now a friend of your watch" we're given our first look at the TicWatch E2 thanks to a press image of the smartwatch being dropped into water.

Comparing it to the TicWatch E, design-wise it doesn't appear that too much is changing other than the crown button swapping sides, but the E2 will have improved water resistance over its predecessor.

The TicWatch E (and TicWatch S) both have IP67 water resistance which Mobvoi says is "splash-proof in daily wet environments (not suitable for shower and swimming)."

The teaser for the TicWatch E2 suggests that it could work in the shower and be suitable for swimming.

Turning on the water works

This isn't the firm time Mobvoi has made a more waterproof wearable, with the TicWatch Pro boasting an IP68 rating - but the E2 will likely boast a lower price tag.

The E launched with a $159 (£120, AU$202) price tag, and the hope is the TicWatch E2 will arrive at a similarly attractive price point.

There's currently no word on a TicWatch E2 release date just yet though, and all you can do now on the firm's site is subscribe to the newsletter for more details when they're announced.