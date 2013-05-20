Sky Sports app for iPad gets 20 replay angles for Champions League Final

The Sky Sports app for iPad has received a rather fancy new update, ahead of this Saturday night's Champions League Final at Wembley Stadium.

Users of the app, which is free for Sky Sports subscribers, will be able to view goal replays from upto 20 angles on the second screen, while watching the game on their television sets.

As well as unprecedented access to footage shot by cameras all around the ground, iPad owners will also be able to control the speed of the replays and access the goal-line cameras.

The update, which is available now, effectively gives users the same level of control over replays as those who enjoy the odd game of FIFA Soccer on a gaming device.

Premier League next?

Those turning in on Sunday will be able to find this bonus coverage within the Champions League Event Centre section of the app.

David Gibbs, Director of Sky Sports Digital Media, said: "This is great news for the Sky Sports for iPad app, which keeps getting better and better.

"This is about putting the technology into the hands of the viewer and allowing them to recapture the big moments in the final. It's the first time we've offered this through our app and it's another example of our investment in the Sky Sports viewer's experience."

Sky is yet to confirm whether the update will also be part of its Premier League coverage next season, but that would be kinda nice wouldn't it?

Via Recombu