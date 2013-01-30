Samsung User Agent Profiles detail trio of Galaxy Tab 3 models

A trio of Samsung tablet User Agent Profiles (UAProf) point to the Galaxy Tab 3 making its debut in three different models.

The files were uncovered by colorfully-named Japanese tech blog Blue Ringer Men, with UAProfs for tablet model numbers GT-P3200, GT-P5200, and GT-P8200.

The GT-P3200 is listed with a 1024 x 600 resolution display, which is consistent with what looks to be the Galaxy Tab 3 7.0. Meanwhile, the GT-P5200 is believed to be the Galaxy Tab 3 10.1, with a listed display resolution of 1280 x 800.

The GT-P8200 is the most interesting of the bunch though with a listed 2560 x 1600 resolution display, putting it on par with the Nexus 10 as a new tier to Samsung's tablet hierarchy.

The high-end tablet was first suggested under the codename Roma, with more recent rumors referring to it as the Galaxy Tab 3 Plus.

Rumor has it

Other rumors have suggested that the Galaxy Tab 3 7.0 has been dropped, and Samsung will instead favor an 8-inch Galaxy Tab 3 model.

Completely skipping the release of a new 7-inch tablet seems an odd choice though, especially with the 8-inch Galaxy Note 8.0 already filling that size category.

Of course, Samsung is keeping its lips sealed on what these potential Galaxy Tab 3 variants could be, forcing us to wait until MWC 2013 rolls as the most likely time for announcements.

TechRadar will be descending on Barcelona to bring you all the news from MWC, and hopefully will clear up what exactly is going on with Samsung's next line of tablets once and for all.