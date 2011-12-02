LG Prada tablet on the cards?

LG has sent out invites to an exclusive event in collaboration with Prada, with the invite shaped suspiciously like a tablet.

It's possible that we're barking up the wrong tree here - the LG/Prada collaboration was renewed last week with LG sending teaser images of the LG Prada 3.0 handset that is in very much the same style as the invite.

And there's the fact that LG's Dr Jong-seok Park said, "Having successfully launched two Prada phones by LG, we look forward to collaborating further to develop premium handsets with a strong identity and the most sophisticated style."

Seeing slates

No mention of devices other than phones there, but perhaps LG doth protest too much?

Because we keep coming back to that invite with its tablety shape, rounded corner (much rounder than the Prada 3.0) and hint of a camera. Since the LG Prada partnership is still going strong, we wouldn't be surprised to see a tablet come out of the union, what with tablets being the device du jour and all.

After all, anything Pierre Cardin can do, Prada can do with more class – and with LG's tech behind it, we'd be much more inclined to opt for a Prada slate. An LG Prada tablet is entirely possible.

The LG Prada event takes place on 14 December when, we hope, all will become clear.