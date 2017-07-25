Microsoft Paint won't be hung out to dry just yet

Update: A Microsoft spokesperson has provided us with the following statement on the matter, affirming its position put forth in the noted blog post:

“MS Paint is not going away. In addition to the new 3D capabilities, many of the MS Paint features people know and love like photo editing and 2D creation are in Paint 3D - the new app for creativity, available for free with the Windows 10 Creators Update. In the future, we will offer MS Paint in the Windows Store also for free and continue to provide new updates and experiences to Paint 3D so people have the best creative tools all in one place.”

Original story follows...

We heard yesterday that Microsoft was dumping the venerable Paint app from Windows 10 with the incoming Fall Creators Update, but it seems that the nostalgia-sparked outcry at the move may have been premature, as the app will now be relocated in the Windows Store.

Come the fall, MS Paint will still be ‘here to stay’ Microsoft noted in a blog post with the above image, but rather than a default part of Windows 10, it’ll be moved to the Windows Store where the app will be a free download.

So anyone who doesn’t want to let go of the simple graphics app can still enjoy it, even though it won’t be developed any further.

Going 3D

Of course, it has been superseded by Paint 3D, and much of its functionality has been integrated into this successor.

Microsoft reminded us: “Paint 3D – the new app for creativity, also available for free with the Windows 10 Creators Update, will continue to get new feature updates. In addition to the new 3D capabilities, many of the MS Paint features people know and love like photo editing, line and curve tools, and 2D creation are in Paint 3D.”

Microsoft Paint has been present in Windows since the very first version of the operating system, so it’s perhaps unsurprising that a good deal of nostalgic fondness surrounds the software.

As has been the case since the launch of Windows 10, Microsoft is keen to be seen as listening to its user base, and this is another demonstration of the company taking on board feedback. (Which is all part of laying the ghost of Windows 8 to rest – the OS which most users felt was forced on them, and that ‘nobody’ really wanted but Microsoft pressed ahead with regardless).