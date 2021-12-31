Michigan vs Georgia live stream: how to watch the Orange Bowl online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Big 10 champions Michigan face SEC runners-up Georgia in this year's NCAA Orange Bowl semifinal. It's a clash of two of the meanest defenses in college football. The Wolverines head into the game on a run of five straight victories, while the Bulldogs need to bounce back from a costly first defeat of the season. With a shot at the National Championship at stake, read on as we explain how to get a Michigan vs Georgia live stream and watch the Orange Bowl online from anywhere.

Neither program has won the big prize in the college football playoff era, with Michigan's most recent national title coming in 1997. The last time Georgia was top dog was in 1980, though they came within a whisker in 2017, Alabama once again proving their kryptonite on the big stage.

Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson missed out on the Heisman Trophy earlier this month, which can only be a plus for the No.2 seed's playoff hopes. The No.3-seeded Bulldogs boast the nation's tightest defense, but they'll have their work cut out slowing down Michigan's powerful running back duo of Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum.

Watch out for Georgia's tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver George Pickens, who could return from serious injury in sensational style. And make sure to follow our guide for how to watch the Orange Bowl online and get a Michigan vs Georgia live stream wherever you are in the world.

Michigan vs Georgia live stream on Sling TV

Stream Orange Bowl without cable with Sling TV Stream Orange Bowl without cable with Sling TV

Get your first month for only $10 now. With the game being shown on ESPN today, cord cutters can watch with a Sling TV subscription. Sign up to Sling Orange now and shave a mighty $25 off the usual monthly price, while also scoring access to NFL Network, Fox, NBCSN, CNN, and 20+ more channels.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Michigan vs Georgia from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN for the Michigan vs Georgia live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Michigan vs Georgia live stream: how to watch Orange Bowl in the US

ESPN The Orange Bowl game between Michigan Wolverines and Georgia Bulldogs is being shown on ESPN. Kick-off is scheduled for 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT, and if you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the game directly through the ESPN website. How to watch Orange Bowl FREE without cable If you haven't got ESPN, you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that includes it, and great-value Sling TV is the obvious starting point for football fans. Its Orange package offers ESPN 1, 2 and 3, plus a handful of other top premium channels like TNT, AMC, TBS, BBC America and more, for just $35 a month. But right now you can get a whole month of Sling Blue for $10. An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to local NBC/NBCSN and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering off a large number of college football and NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. The costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month and includes ABC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, NBC and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into every nationally televised NFL game in the 2021/22 regular season, plus loads of college football. You also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a FREE trial.

Michigan vs Georgia live stream: how to watch Orange Bowl online in the UK

BT Sport College football fans based in the UK can watch the Orange Bowl on BT Sport. The game gets underway at 12.30am GMT on Friday night/Saturday morning, which is pretty handy considering you'll probably be up late for New Year anyway. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the Orange Bowl on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch Michigan vs Georgia: live stream Orange Bowl in Canada

try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days In Canada, you can watch the Orange Bowl on TSN, with coverage starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT, ahead of kick-off at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Michigan vs Georgia live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month - and don't forget

the network shows loads of NFL action too. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.