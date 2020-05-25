Memorial Day sale alert: the Apple Watch 5 hits lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Memorial Day sale event is a perfect opportunity to score killer deals on best-selling tech like the all-new Apple Watch 5 that's on sale for a record-low price of $299 at Best Buy. That's a $100 discount and a fantastic price for a feature-rich smartwatch. Best Buy also has the 44mm Apple Watch 5 with LTE connectivity on sale for $429.



The Apple Watch 5 is packed with new features, as well as an upgraded design. The smartwatch features an Always-On Retina display, which allows you to easily read the time, messages, and other important notifications. The Series 5 smartwatch includes an updated ECG app and new safety features that allow you to make emergency calls. The waterproof smartwatch also tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.



As we mentioned above, this is an incredible deal for a feature-packed smartwatch and the lowest price we've ever seen for the Apple Watch 5. If you're interested in more bargains, we're also keeping track of all the latest Memorial Day sale events that are happening right now.

Memorial Day Apple Watch 5 sale:

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $299 at Best Buy

Get the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale for just $299 at Best Buy. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've found for the swimproof smartwatch that features GPS technology and an always-on retina display.



Apple Watch 5 GPS and Cellular, 44mm: $529 $429 at Best Buy

If you're interested in a cellular plan, Best Buy has a massive $100 price cut on the Apple Watch 5 with cellular. The 44mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

