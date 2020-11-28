Massage guns Black Friday deals may the best ways destress in 2020

Massage guns Black Friday deals have suddenly become important because, listen, 2020 has been quite a year and you device the best way to relax without paying top dollar.

Below, you'll find percussion massage guns on sale. And sure, they're not the first Black Friday deals you think of every holiday season, but it's the best self-care you can get to help you work out the kinks.

Massage guns work just like you think: power them up and put them in contact with problem areas where you're experiencing knots and soreness. According to a lot of these devices' promises, you'll get relief in minutes.

Massage guns vary in speed and attachments, which allow them to put different kinds of pressure on the body. They also have different battery lives and come with distinct features, so be sure to compare them for the best fit. Luckily, several are discounted with Black Friday deals, so you'll at least be saving money.

Mebak3 Massage Gun: $149 $103 at Amazon

Pick up this Mebak Massager Gun for $46 off with this Black Friday Amazon deal. The Mebak3 is a highly-rated massage gun, with seven head attachments, 5 speed settings, and a 2,600mAh battery that lasts 2-3 hours.View Deal

TimTam Power Massager: $249 $159 on Amazon

Grab this TimTam Power Massager for $90 off with this Black Friday Amazon deal. The TimTam massager has a rotating head, included pocket charger and a traveling case.View Deal

Ekrin B37 Massage Gun: $229 on Amazon

The Ekrin B37 Massage Gun has 5 speeds, and 4 attachments, and noise reduction tech to work out knots and relax tension. While not discounted for Black Friday, it's another option among Amazon's list of massage guns.View Deal

