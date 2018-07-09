Manfrotto launches new bags aimed at mirrorless photographers

Manfrotto has launched a new range of camera bags aimed at enthusiast mirrorless photographers.

For now, the Noreg family of bags consists of the Noreg Camera Backpack-30 and the Noreg Camera Messenger-30.

The new Manfrotto Noreg Camera Backpack-30 features a modular design comprising two detachable parts that can be used separately. This means that when you're not using your camera gear, the internal camera unit can be removed and the backpack turns into a versatile day pack.

Alternatively, should you just want to take your camera gear with you, the internal camera unit features a built-in shoulder strapshock.

The second bag, the Manfrotto Noreg Camera Messenger-30, is an adaptable messenger bag, again with a modular system consisting of two units that can be used separately.

The internal camera unit can easily be taken out and used as a shoulder bag when you only need your photography gear, while a multi-zippered front pocket accommodates extra accessories, and there are pouches for water bottles on either side of the bag.

Bag capacities

Both the Noreg Camera Backpack-30 and the Camera Messenger-30 fit a decent-sized mirrorless camera with standard zoom lens attached plus up to two additional lenses depending on size (alternatively, one additional lens like a 70-200 mm f/4).

The laptop compartment an be detached and used as a stand-alone laptop sleeve, with both bags capable of storing a 15-inch laptop and a 9.7-inch tablet, while both bags feature a tripod holder on the front.

The Noreg Camera Backpack-30 is priced at £159.95 and the Camera Messenger-30 is £129.95. US and Australian priced is to be confirmed.