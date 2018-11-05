Man City vs Man United live stream: how to watch the Premier League derby online

Manchester derby live stream - where and when Manchester City take on rivals United at The Etihad Stadium on Sunday, November 11. Kick off is at 4.30pm GMT, which is 11.30am ET, 8.30am PT, and 3.30am Monday morning AEDT.

Man City vs Manchester United is always one of the highlights of the Premier League season, so make sure you follow the instructions in this guide to grab a live stream of what promises to be an electrifying Manchester derby.

Man City's arrival at the top table of English football has cranked up the intensity of this derby in recent years. Once the mere 'noisy neighbours', City lead the way in Manchester right now as they defend their Premier League title.

The last time these sides met, United took great pleasure in delaying their hosts' title celebrations with a stunning 3-2 comeback at The Etihad, and City's thirst for revenge adds extra spice to this latest clash. Could the Silvas and Aguero run riot against United's leaky defence or will we see another derby-winning display from Pogba on the red side?

You can find out by following the instructions in this guide and tuning into Man City vs Man United wherever you are in the world. And don't forget to check out our watching guide to the Premier League season, taking care of that stream no matter where you are or what fixture you want to watch.

If you're in a country that's not showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into this televised fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Watch the Premier League with a VPN

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Premier League watching countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have it, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location.

How to stream City vs United live in the UK

Sky Sports rounds off a Super Sunday double header with the Manchester derby at 4.30pm GMT. Subscribers who may be out and about during the match can tune in via their mobile device using Sky Go. If you're not a Sky customer, you still have the option of a NOW TV day pass for £7.99 which will enable you to catch the game live. NOW also has a special offer on at the moment...4 months for just £20. Out the country but keen to catch Sky coverage? Use a VPN and head to either your Sky Go or NOW TV account.

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season and kick-off for this game is at 11.30am ET or 8.30am PT. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option.

How to watch Manchester derby: live stream in Canada

Sportsnet is the channel showing the Manchester clash in Canada, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 11.30am Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to watch Man City vs Man United: Australia live stream

As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will have live coverage of the Manchester derby. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. The action will get underway at the slightly punishing hour of 3.30am AET on Sunday morning.

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch City vs United live in the early hours of Monday morning if you're something of a night owl. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

How to live stream Man City vs Man United in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India and Man City vs United kicks off at 10pm New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.

