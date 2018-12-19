One of the first MacBook Air 2018 deals saves you $150 off list price

Apple's latest laptop, the 2018 MacBook Air, is set to be among the most coveted laptops of 2018 and through some of 2019 – not something you expect to see deals for so soon after launch.

Yet, here we are, presenting to you one of the first deals on MacBook Air to date, thanks to B&H Photo. It's a modest savings of $150, but it's more off the list price than was there yesterday, which is the best way to look at Apple deals.

Apple MacBook Air (2018): $1,199 now $1,049 at B&H

The first true update to MacBook Air in several years, you can grab the entry-level version of the laptop, with 128GB of storage and 8GB of memory with a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, for $150 off. Deal expires at 11:59pm ET on December 22.View Deal

In our review of the 2018 MacBook Air, we found the power profile to be a little lacking and the trappings of the device to betray the ethos of the brand a bit, but what's nevertheless an absolutely gorgeous laptop.

Apple fans and onlookers alike found the starting price to be rather high, but that won't stop either from salivating over this laptop. With that, capitalize on what will likely be the only deal on the 2018 MacBook Air for quite some time.