Live
Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080: stock updates as they happen
We help you pick up Nvidia's latest GPU
Wondering where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4080 when it goes live? You're going to need our help. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 goes on sale on Wednesday November 16 at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2PM GMT (those times may change, as this is based on when the RTX 4090 went on sale).
Speaking of the RTX 4080's bigger sibling, the RTX 4090 sold out almost instantly when it launched on October 12 (we're still keeping an eye on potential stock in our where to buy the RTX 4090 live blog).
With the Nvidia RTX 4080 offering an impressive amount of power, but for less money, we can imagine this GPU selling out incredibly quickly as well, especially if people who couldn't get an RTX 4090 then try to get the 4080 to tide them over.
So, if you're wondering where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4080 you'll need all the help you can get, and we'll help by listing all the places you can buy from when stock goes live.
- US RTX 4080 retailers: Nvidia (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Micro Center | | B&H (opens in new tab) | Newegg (opens in new tab)
- UK RTX 4080 retailers: Nvidia (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Scan (opens in new tab) | Overclockers (opens in new tab) | Ebuyer (opens in new tab) | Box (opens in new tab)
In the UK, the retailer Box looks like it has a hefty selection of RTX 4080 models (opens in new tab) to choose from.
They range in price, with the Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 (opens in new tab), Palit GameRock Midnight Kaleidoscope GeForce RTX 4080 (opens in new tab), and Palit GameRock OmniBlack GeForce RTX 4080 (opens in new tab) being the cheapest. They'll go on sale at 2PM GMT for £1,399.99.
So, when I say 'cheapest', I mean they will still be pretty damn expensive.
The Nvidia website is a good way of seeing stock levels of a variety of RTX 4080 flavors. So, not just Nvidia's default Founders Edition, but also variants made by the likes of PNY, Asus, MSI and more.
You also get prices and ideas where to buy the RTX 4080s from. Both the Nvidia UK RTX 4080 (opens in new tab) and Nvidia US RTX 4080 web pages are now live.
These are definitely worth keeping open.
Some retailers have also made it so that only people on a waiting list can buy the GPUs.
For example, B&H has made its RTX 4080 stock 'Waiting List Only' (opens in new tab). This means that only people who have signed up for stock alerts will be able to buy one.
The good news is that it's free and easy to do just that - click the 'Notify When Available' button and add in your details to get on the waiting list.
One of the best things you can do while waiting for the RTX 4080 to go on sale is to get prepared ahead of the stock getting released. Have the retailer pages at the top of this page open in preparation. You may find in the rush to buy an RTX 4080 that the websites crash and will not let you get in, so having them open and ready to go ahead of time is essential.
The price means that it's not too far off the RTX 4090 when it comes to price. So if you are spending so much money anyway, should you skip the RTX 4080 and go for the RTX 4090 instead?
While that's what I'd recommend to a lot of enthusiasts, there is a problem: the RTX 4090 remains extremely hard to buy. Without being able to get stock of the RTX 4090, then the RTX 4080 will (for a few hours today, at least) be the best GPU you can buy right now.
We do expect the RTX 4080 to sell out quickly, though, so you'll need to be fast.
While we wait for the RTX 4080 to go on sale in a few hours, make sure you check out our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 review.
It was a tricky GPU to review, to be honest. While it's undoubtedly one of the best graphics cards at the moment, and performs amazingly in games (out performing the mighty RTX 3090 Ti), it's also incredibly expensive. Selling for around $1,299/£1,269 for the Founders Edition, it's a lot more expensive than the RTX 3080.
The day is here! The Nvidia RTX 4080 goes on sale today, Wednesday November 16 at Wednesday November 16 at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2PM GMT, and pages have already started popping up from retailers, showing you what's on offer.
Keep those pages open as they could crash once the GPUs go live. We'll be running this live blog to help you out as well, and will highlight everywhere that has stock, giving you the best chance to get hold of the new GPU.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.