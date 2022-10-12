Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 preorders and where to buy

Refresh

Just checked Currys in the UK, and the RTX 4090 is out of stock there. Damn. You can at least ask for an update when stock comes back in.

Over at Scan in the UK, the PNY NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 24GB XLR8 VERTO keeps coming in and out of stock, so keep an eye on that. Costs £1,919.99.

(Image credit: Overclockers UK)

OK I'm struggling to find more RTX 4090 stock in the UK. Overclockers UK is all sold out, but it's selling a desktop PC with one in. Back with the RTX 3090, this was the best way to get hold of the rare GPU. Overclockers UK has the OcUK Gaming Germanium Z7 for a hefty £4,999. It's an incredibly powerful PC, however, with the Intel i7 13700KF Sixteen Core Processor, 64GB DDR5 Memory, and all-important Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

Over in the UK, I've checked Novatech, which is a good place to get components (and PCs) - but it doesn't look like its RTX 4090 deals have gone live yet. This means they may not have sold out, and keeping an eye on them could help you snag one once they go live.

OK, I'm feeling pretty good about this now I've found some RTX 4090s in stock in the US. Don't hang around if you want one though, as they may sell out FAST.

Here it is in all its glory. This may be your best bet to get an RTX 4090 in the US at the moment. (Image credit: Asus)

The ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition at $1,799.99 is also in stock, but it's selling out fast.

Forget that - here's a much better one! MSI GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GDDR6X PCI Express 4.0 Video Card RTX 4090 GAMING TRIO 24G for $1,599 and it's in stock!

I've found an RTX 4090 in stock in the US! Be quick! ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 for $2,605. OK that's expensive, but it's in stock, whereas others aren't.

(Image credit: MSI) Finally, over at CCL, the MSI GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING X TRIO 24GB OC GPU is in stock for £1,999.99. That might just be the most expensive model of the RTX 4090 we'll see. Again, it's factory overclocked to boost performance.

The more expensive Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING 24GB OC GPU is also in stock, but costs £1,899. It's over clocked out of the box, though, so you'll get better performance, at least.

ASUS GeForce RTX 4090 TUF 24GB GPU is available to buy at CCL in the UK! Costs £1,699 - and there's limited stock, so go go go!

We'll keep an eye on Scan - maybe there's been a glitch and the ability to buy these GPUs will go live in a bit.

Back over in the UK, Scan has RTX 4090 GPUs on the site, but no way to purchase them. This means they may be out of stock.

(Image credit: Zotac) The ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity OC Graphics Card is one of the best looking third party 4090s in our opinion, so this is a good shout for people who want to show off their gaming rig.

B&H also seem to have sold out in the US, though the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity OC Graphics Card for $1,649.99 is available to pre-order, so you may be able to snag it if you act fast.

Micro Center also has no RTX 4090 GPUs to buy online. HOWEVER, it does have some available in its physical stores. The Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming Overclocked Triple Fan 24 GB GDDR6X PCIe 4.0 Graphics Card for example costs $1,699.99. (Image credit: Gigabyte)

Annoyingly in the US, Best Buy has SOLD OUT of RTX 4090 GPUs.

Nvidia has a range of RTX 4090 on offer in both the UK and the US. This includes Nvidia's own RTX 4090 Founders Edition, though at the time of writing, it appears to be out of stock in the UK. When it is in stock, It costs £1,699. (Image credit: Nvidia/Future)