Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti: stock goes live today!

(Image credit: Asus, Palit, Nvidia)

The RTX 4070 Ti has officially been launched by Nvidia at CES 2023, starting at $799 (£799, around AU$1,170), and it goes on sale on January 5.

This new graphics card is something of a wolf in sheep's clothing, and we don't mean that in a bad way. The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti was originally slated for release as the RTX 4080 12GB, before Nvidia pulled a U-turn and 'unlaunched' that card, admitting that the name was confusing when another RTX 4080 already exists.

This card has a $100 knocked off the RTX 4080 12GB's original retail price of $899 (£899, around AU$1,315), though, which is good to see. While $799 isn't exactly what we'd call a 'midrange' price, the lower cost will likely see this card sell out just as fast as the incredibly popular RTX 4090.

If you're looking to nab yourself one of the best graphics cards, keep an eye on this page: we'll post stock updates and include links to relevant buyers, with our expert advice to help you avoid getting scammed. If it's a different GPU you're after, you can check out our where-to-buy pages for the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 too.