Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti: stock goes live today!
Nvidia's new 'midrange' GPU is on sale!
The RTX 4070 Ti has officially been launched by Nvidia at CES 2023, starting at $799 (£799, around AU$1,170), and it goes on sale on January 5.
This new graphics card is something of a wolf in sheep's clothing, and we don't mean that in a bad way. The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti was originally slated for release as the RTX 4080 12GB, before Nvidia pulled a U-turn and 'unlaunched' that card, admitting that the name was confusing when another RTX 4080 already exists.
This card has a $100 knocked off the RTX 4080 12GB's original retail price of $899 (£899, around AU$1,315), though, which is good to see. While $799 isn't exactly what we'd call a 'midrange' price, the lower cost will likely see this card sell out just as fast as the incredibly popular RTX 4090.
If you're looking to nab yourself one of the best graphics cards, keep an eye on this page: we'll post stock updates and include links to relevant buyers, with our expert advice to help you avoid getting scammed. If it's a different GPU you're after, you can check out our where-to-buy pages for the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 too.
Remember, we're very likely to see scalpers pop up once the card goes on sale. In fact, it looks like some sellers on Newegg are already prepared to capitalize on the inevitable stock shortages here; there are a bunch of RTX 4070 Ti models already listed from independent sellers of varying degrees of sketchiness, and virtually all of them are being offered for upwards of $1,000 - far beyond Nvidia's MSRP of $799.
Some of these cards are being sold for frankly ridiculous prices, closer to that of the RTX 4090 (though of course, you won't find one of those at retail price right now either). Needless to say, you shouldn't buy a 4070 Ti for $1,500!
Unlike with the RTX 4090 launch, Nvidia hasn't given us a specific timeframe for the release today. We can reasonably assume it'll be tied to a US timezone, so readers in other timezones may have to wait for a while even though it's already January 5.
While we wait for RTX 4070 Ti stock to appear, check out our roundup of everything we know about the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti.
We'll also be reviewing the GPU, but due to CES 2023 happening at the same time, it'll be a bit delayed.
When the RTX 4090 went on sale, it sold out almost instantly, and while the RTX 4080 eventually sold out, it took a little longer.
What will happen when the RTX 4070 Ti goes on sale? Due to the value proposition, it could sell out quickly - being the cheapest GPU of the current RTX 4000 series, it could make it more of an 'impulse' buy, and people disappointed at not getting the RTX 4080 or even 4090 might try to get the 4070 Ti to tide them over.
Today's the day! The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti will go on sale at some point on Thursday January 5. We don't have the exact time just yet, so we'll be keeping an eye out and will update this blog when stock starts appearing.
If Nvidia follows its previous launches, we expect it to go on sale at 9am ET, which is 2pm GMT for people following along in the UK.
