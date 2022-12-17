Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: everything we know about the rumored graphics card

Audio player loading…

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is expected to be the next Lovelace GPU released from Nvidia's RTX 4000 lineup, and we're anxious to see more details about it. Why are we concerned about this upcoming graphics card? Well, it's been quite a saga.

See, after Nvidia revealed its opening salvo of Lovelace cards, with the flagship RTX 4090 leading the charge, people began to get suspicious of the two RTX 4080 models that were scheduled to release shortly after. It transpired that the RTX 4080 16GB was the 'true' 4080, while its 12GB cousin was quietly using a less powerful GPU chip in addition to having less VRAM.

After no small amount of upset from gamers and journalists alike, Nvidia announced a u-turn, saying that it would 'unlaunch' the RTX 4080 12GB and rename it for a re-release later down the line. Team Green was surprisingly humble over the whole affair, committing to refunding its manufacturing partners for rebranding costs and generally admitting that the card was poorly named, something that could cause consumer confusion.

We now know that the 12GB 4080 will be making a return under a new name: the RTX 4070 Ti, a more appropriate title for a graphics card using the AD104 GPU chip (rather than the AD103 chip found in the actual RTX 4080).

The specs for this card have since leaked, and current rumors are pointing to a January release, but we're still in the dark when it comes to pricing. We can also expect to see the regular RTX 4070 in the near future, which will use a cut-down version of the same AD104 board. The two xx70 cards may launch simultaneously in 2023.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti: Cut to the chase

What is it? Nvidia's rebranded RTX 4080 12GB graphics card

Nvidia's rebranded RTX 4080 12GB graphics card When will it be available? It might launch as soon as January 2023

It might launch as soon as January 2023 What will it cost? At most $899 - hopefully less

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Multiple sources have indicated that the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is going to launch in January 2023, possibly alongside its less powerful RTX 4070 sibling. Recent speculation has put the exact date at January 5, based on multiple separate leaks.

This could line up closely with Nvidia's planned showcase at CES 2023 on January 3, where many have claimed new Lovelace cards will be revealed. This show was scheduled before the RTX 4080 12GB unlaunching debacle, though, so we should take all leaks with a pinch of salt: it's likely that the renaming situation has been a spanner thrown in Nvidia's works.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti: Price

(Image credit: Nvidia)

It's difficult to gauge a predicted price for the RTX 4070 Ti; the cancelled card it used to be, the RTX 4080 12GB, was slated to retail at $899/£899 (around AU$1310). We'd be surprised - and frankly disappointed - if Nvidia sticks to that price after the renaming.

The release of AMD's aggressively priced Radeon RX 7900 XTX could also spur Nvidia to drop the price somewhat, so we wouldn't be shocked to see a $799 MSRP for the 4070 Ti. That would still be $200 steeper than the previous-gen RTX 3070 Ti's launch price, however.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti: Specs

The full specs of the RTX 4070 Ti have been leaked, so while you shouldn't treat these figures as gospel, we have a good idea of how well it'll perform. As mentioned above, this card is expected to run on the AD104 GPU die, which will have 7,680 CUDA cores, 240 tensor cores, and 60 streaming multiprocessors.

Surprising nobody, this GPU will have the same 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM that the original RTX 4080 12GB would've used, which has a speed of 21Gbps and a memory bandwidth of 504 GB/s. The boost clock of the RTX 4070 Ti is believed to be 2,610MHz.

Lastly, we've got our power requirements to consider. Unlike the existing Lovelace cards, the RTX 4070 Ti will have a (relatively!) sensible 285W TDP, which means that you hopefully won't need to upgrade your PSU to use this graphics card.