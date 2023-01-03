Nvidia CES 2023 live: RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4000 laptop GPUs revealed!

Refresh

It's also the first time we've seen an x90 class GPU in a laptop - last gen it topped out at an RTX 3080 Ti. Could this mean gaming laptops are once again worth considering for PC gamers that want the absolute best gaming performance?

Personally, I think the RTX 4000 series laptop GPUs were the most exciting reveal. If Nvidia can harness the power of Lovelace GPUs into portable gaming laptops, that would be incredibly impressive. For some people, it may even mean there's no need to get a desktop PC anymore. I'm not there yet, but the idea of an RTX 4090-powered laptop that's a fraction of the size of my gaming PC is definitely cool.

With Nvidia now talking about robots, I'll wind this live blog up. There was some good reveals. It's nice to see a sub $1,000 RTX 4000 series GPU, and I'm looking forward to seeing how well the RTX 4070 Ti performs. Nvidia's claim that it performs better than the RTX 3090 Ti is certainly a big one - that was an incredibly expensive GPU that launched less than a year ago.

Nvidia is now talking about robots. Don't make Skynet don't make Skynet don't make Skynet... ...Nvidia will probably make Skynet.

That's the gaming section over. Now we are onto AI, creative tools and THE OMNIVERSE. Does anyone really care about THE OMNIVERSE? I don't. Stop trying to make THE OMNIVERSE a thing, Nvidia.

Don't think high-end gamers have been left out! This is Nvidia, after all! Flagship RTX 40 series laptops will also be coming, and these will come with RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 mobile GPUs. These will be powerful laptops for 4K gaming, but they will also be expensive, starting at $1,999 but I expect most will sell for a lot more. Will be available from February 8.

(Image credit: Nvidia) There will be RTX 4070, RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 mobile GPUs, offering up to 80FPS at 1440p at Ultra. This will be for mid- to high-range laptops starting at $999, and will be available from February 22.

Then, there's also gaming, with twice the power of PS5, but half the size (and eight times the price).

14-inch laptops will be able to handle creative projects.

Max-Q is getting a shoutout. Gaming laptops in 2023 will come with Lovelace GPUs, with DLSS 3 added to Max-Q to keep power low, for longer battery lives and quieter fans.

RTX 4000 series mobile GPUs announced!

We are now talking about laptops.

Faster than 3090 Ti apparently! That's pretty crazy and is almost half the power. Available January 5 for $799.

Oooh 4070 Ti is real!

RTX 3080 Membership is now dead - and now is called Ultimate, starting in Q1 2023 and will be $19.99 a month - the same as when it was the RTX 3080 tier. Nice! Also RTX 3080 members will get upgraded to Ultimate.

Now talking about GeForce Now, the game streaming service. I genuinely love GeForce Now, and the RTX 4080 Superpods will offer five times the power of the Xbox Series X, according to Nvidia! And with Nvidia Reflex, the latency should be half of what console gamers see.

Oh more games. Come on! Show us the hardware!

Some more games are shown including Warhaven, which again isn't that exciting. Mix of Assassin's Creed and Elden Ring this time.

Got some exclusive new footage of Witch Fire, an upcoming game that will support DLSS 3. Looks... eh ok. Like a mix of Bloodborne and Doom Eternal.

Now talking about DLSS 3. Fair play, I do think it's good tech. Now 50 DLSS 3-compatible games either released or about to be released. That's a lot less than the 250 DLSS games available right now, but Nvidia assures us that DLSS 3 support is growing faster than any other Nvidia tech.

He's talking about Ada Lovelace architecture now, which popped up last year with the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090. Jeff says that each GPU comes bundled with a super computer. These are good GPUs, but that might be pushing it a bit...

Jeff talks about 2022 being a difficult year - yep not wrong there. I think he means it was tough for us all, not just Nvidia, however.

Jeff Fisher is on now, and he's kicking off with 'gaming'! So that's good - bring on the GPUs!