Where to buy the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Sad news for UK shoppers - it looks like the card isn't available in Britain just yet. Scan and Overclockers both have stock listings, but they're currently marked as 'coming soon'. Let's hope they go live soon!

Remember that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is also on sale today, if you're in the market for a slightly less powerful GPU. It's very close to the XTX version in terms of price-to-performance: a little less mighty, but a little cheaper too at $899.

B&H has the XFX Radeon RX 7900 XTX SPEEDSTER MERC310 for $1,099. The website says it's 'coming soon', so hopefully more stock pops up. Pro tip: click 'Notify me' to get an alert when more stock is available. It could give you the edge!

Micro Center doesn't have any available online, but you can check your local store to see if there's stock here. People looking to get hold of other GPUs have found success this way...

Best Buy seems to have just sold out on the models it was offering. We'll keep an eye on that. In case they come back in to stock. This sometimes happens on launch day.

You'll find all the links to buy the RX 7900 XTX above, and we'll be looking through retails to determine stock. Up first is AMD, and it's not showing any units just yet, but it has a handy link to various retailers - so check them out.

...and we're live! The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is now officially on sale. For our money, it's the best GPU out of the current slate of next-gen graphics cards; the RTX 4090 is obviously incredible but wildly expensive, the RX 7900 XT is great but sits in an odd position at just $100 cheaper than its XTX big brother, and the RTX 4080 is... well, that one just kinda sucks at its current $1,199 MSRP. Let's hope Nvidia brings the price down soon to counter AMD's new GPUs.

We're T-minus five minutes out from the launch, folks. Remember that some retailers may experience website trouble due to high traffic, so be patient when spamming that F5 key. Although most of the retailers on our list above don't have visible listings for the RX 7900 XTX yet, we can expect most (if not all) of them to stock it. If it transpires that a retailer isn't selling the card at launch for some reason, we'll remove them from the list until they do have stock available.

Don't panic, the card isn't on sale yet. You can view listings for the RX 7900 XTX on a few retailer sites already, but they're marked as unavailable or (in the case of Best Buy) 'sold out', which feels like a somewhat ominous portent. In all honesty, though, we're probably not going to see another RTX 4090 situation this time around. AMD appears committed to keeping stocks high, with an alleged 30,000 units hitting shelves on day 1 - ironically, the same number of units that the competing RTX 4080 is purported to have sold in the full final week of November. The 4080 was a dubious proposition when it came to the price, and with AMD pricing their new flagship aggressively we can't help but wonder how long it'll take for Nvidia to relent and issue a price drop.