Live: Summer Game Fest 2022 as it happens - news, rumours, and predictions

We're interrupting our predictions posts with a bit of news spotted on ResetEra (opens in new tab); The Last of Us Part Firefly Edition for PS5 is coming this September – exclusively on PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab). Coming in at $99.99 it only appears to be in the US storefront right now. But that's around £80 / AU$140. Rumors of a PS5 remake have been on the cards since May, when GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb said he heard Last of Us was coming to PS5 this holiday season. There'll likely be a standard edition at a more reasonable price that you can buy at retail so we'll keep an eye out for more official news. (Image credit: Sony)

TRG's gaming guides editor, Patrick Dane, is up next. Apparently he's our resident Eeyore, with a downpour of reality checks to rain on our whimsical hopes and dreams parade. Oh, bother! Patrick: I would like to see The Darkness 3, but I think it’s more likely I win the lottery and fund that game myself than it being announced tonight. I’d also love to get a firm release date on when the Overwatch 2 PvP will be fully released, but that seems unlikely since Blizzard is holding an Overwatch 2 event next week.



To further my streak here of being a bit of a downer, and I’m sorry for all of us who own a PS5 – I don’t think we’re seeing God of War: Ragnarok tonight. I think any hope of that game coming out this year has probably evaporated. I’d honestly be surprised if it came out before the end of next year at this point. There has just been radio silence on the game, and there’s no reason to believe it’s coming any time soon. Accepting that sooner will quell disappointed. And hey, maybe I’m wrong and it’s shown off tonight with a November release date but I’d drink a cup of hot sauce if that’s the case.