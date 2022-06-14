Three of the best Resident Evil games just got huge upgrades

Audio player loading…

Three of the best Resident Evil games in recent years have just received upgraded versions on current-gen consoles and PC, making for an excellent time to revisit the doomed Raccoon City or the spooky backwoods of Dulvey, Louisiana.

Owners of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 can download and play their upgraded versions at no extra cost, right now. The news comes directly from the Capcom Showcase in the midst of Summer Game Fest.

You'll need to download the PS5 version of each game if you're playing on Sony's console. On Xbox Series X|S, a patch will automatically apply the upgrade via Xbox Smart Delivery based on which of the two consoles you own. Similarly, the patch should download straight away on Steam if you have automatic updates enabled.

Your last escape?

These upgraded Resident Evil games were announced earlier in the year, and we're definitely looking forward to sinking our teeth into these superb titles with a fresh batch of updated features.

It seems that Capcom's really gone to town with the PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades of these excellent Resident Evil games. All three come with the usual bells and whistles, such as 4K resolution and higher framerate caps. Additionally, all your save files from the base versions of the games will carry over, so there's no need to start from scratch if you want to enjoy the benefits the upgraded versions provide.

The PS5 versions of these Resident Evil games are especially appealing, with the addition of the console's 3D audio capabilities. After all, we definitely want to hear Mr. X's thunderous footsteps and Lickers breathing down our necks in excruciating detail. That, paired with the DualSense Wireless Controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, could make for the most immersive Resident Evil experience to date.

Perhaps most eye-opening is the addition of ray-tracing, and from the brief demonstration of the feature shown at the Capcom Showcase (Jill's reflection is wonderfully rendered in the sterile walls of the underground lab) it looks like it'll open another layer of depth to Raccoon City and RE7's Baker household.

The Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 upgrades weren't the only morsels of RE info to come from the Capcom Showcase, either. Resident Evil Village Gold Edition is coming in October, adding an all-new DLC campaign, a third-person option for the main game and improvements to the Mercenaries bonus mode.