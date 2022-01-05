PSVR 2 games: what we expect to play on PlayStation VR 2

Audio player loading…

PSVR 2, Sony's next-generation of virtual reality on PS5, is officially on the way. While PSVR 2 was officially announced in 2021, with only a glimpse of the PSVR 2 controllers revealed, Sony has now confirmed that its next-gen VR is called PlayStation VR 2 and will be accompanied by the PlayStation VR 2 Sense controller. According to Sony, this new hardware will boast high-fidelity visuals, new sensory features, and enhanced tracking.

In addition to the reveal of PSVR 2, Sony also announced its first PSVR 2 game: Horizon Call of the Mountain. Being developed by Guerrilla Games and Firesprite, Horizon Call of the Mountain is a VR spin-off of the popular PlayStation Horizon series that will see us venturing into the wilds once more in a brand-new adventure.

But what other games can we expect to take advantage of PSVR 2? While we don't know exactly when we'll get our hands on Sony's next-gen VR, there are plenty of upcoming VR games that are poised to take advantage of the new hardware. Below, we've rounded up the PSVR 2 games which have been confirmed so far as well as those we suspect will make their way to PlayStation VR 2. But make sure to check back here, as we'll be updating this list as more PSVR 2 games are confirmed.

Confirmed PSVR 2 games

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Horizon Call of the Mountain is the first, and only, confirmed PSVR 2 game so far. Being developed by Guerrilla and Firesprite Games, Horizon Call of the Mountain is set to be a brand new experience set in the world of PlayStation's popular Horizon series.

Built for PSVR 2, Horizon Call of the Mountain will be told through the eyes of a brand new protagonist - though Aloy and other familiar faces from the series will make appearances.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Guerrilla's Studio Director Jan-Bart van Beek wrote that Horizon Call of the Mountain is "designed to push hardware technology, innovation, and gameplay" while "the stunning visuals and brand-new PS VR2 Sense controllers give a new meaning to being fully immersed into the world of Horizon."

Currently, Horizon Call of the Mountain doesn't have a release date, but we expect it will act as a launch title for PSVR 2 (which currently doesn't have a launch date).

Rumored PSVR 2 games

Below, we've rounded up a list of upcoming PSVR games that we expect to have PSVR 2 compatibility. It's worth noting Sony has not confirmed any of these titles for PSVR 2 at the time of writing.

Zenith: The Last City

Zenith: The Last City is an anime-inspired MMO set generations after a cataclysmic event known as The Fracture. Alongside others, players will harness the power of Essence to become increasingly powerful and battle to prevent the Fracture from happening again.

RamenVR's upcoming title is set to combine a colorful, fantasy open-world with action RPG gameplay, creating an immersive online VR MMO that sounds like it would be perfect for PSVR 2.

Right now, Zenith is confirmed for PSVR, with a release date to be confirmed. We could see the release date being pushed to accompany the launch of PSVR 2, allowing the power of Sony's next-gen hardware to be showcased in a vibrant open-world.

Moss Book II

Moss is already one of the best PSVR games around, so we fully expect its sequel, Moss: Book II, to be equally (if not more) impressive.

Moss sees you playing as a heroic mouse called Quill who, in the first game, was on a quest to save both her kingdom and her uncle from a fire-breathing snake. Moss: Book II picks up right where the first game left off, and sees Quill being hunted by a winged tyrant and its forces.

Moss: Book II is releasing for PSVR in "Spring 2022" but, given we expect PSVR 2 to likely release at the tail end of this year, it's almost certain that this sequel will have PSVR 2 compatibility - especially given the success of the first game.

Among Us VR

Revealed at The Game Awards 2021, Among Us VR looks to make the popular social deduction game even more immersive when it lands in 2022.

Right now, Among Us VR is confirmed for PlayStation VR, but, like Moss: Book II, we can't see this new VR game not having PSVR 2 support. While PSVR 2 support won't come at launch if Among Us releases before PlayStation VR 2, we expect support will roll out pretty swiftly after the new hardware's launch.

Gran Turismo 7

(Image credit: Polyphony Digital)

Given the success of Gran Turismo Sport VR, we wouldn't be surprised to see the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 land on PSVR 2 at launch - in fact, it sounds like a strong possibility.

Back in 2021, Gran Turismo series creator Kazunori Yamauchi revealed that, when it comes to harnessing the power of next-gen consoles, Gran Turismo 7 developer Polyphony Digital's focus is primarily on VR.

“The first thing that’s going to be affected by more power is VR,” Yamauchi told GT Planet. “I don’t think that there’s anything else that requires that much processing power. I really like VR; I’m one to believe in the possibilities of it, and it’s very suited for a driving game.”

Gran Turismo 7 is set to launch in March, and PSVR 2 likely won't be until the end of the year, giving time for VR support to be implemented for the hardware's launch.

Resident Evil Village

(Image credit: Capcom)

Like Gran Turismo, the Resident Evil series has found success in VR. Both Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 4 VR are considered among the best VR games, with virtual reality adding an extra horrifying layer to games that already create plenty of palpable tension.

So it would make perfect sense for the latest Resi entry, Resident Evil Village, to get VR support for PSVR 2. After all, the PS5 version of the game has already shown how 3D audio and haptic feedback add to the horror immersion.

Hitman 3

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Hitman 3 VR's arrival on PSVR 2 makes sense from a practical point of view. At present Hitman 3 VR is available on PSVR but it isn't supported on PS5. That means that you can only play it on PS4 or the PS4 version on PS5 - but it is a bit of a hassle to get it working on PS5.

It would make sense, then, for a PSVR 2 version of Hitman 3 VR to be released, making it easier for PS5 owners to access Hitman 3's VR support.

No Man's Sky

(Image credit: Hello Games)

Like Hitman 3 VR, No Man's Sky VR only works on PS5 via backwards compatibility. But, given it's also one of the best PSVR games available, we think it deserves much more than that.

We would love to see No Man's Sky VR given PSVR 2 support, allowing it to take advantage of the improved visual fidelity, new sensory features and eye-tracking which the PSVR 2 looks to offer.

No Man's Sky VR's world is already vibrant and stunning, but PSVR 2 has the potential to make them even better - and that's something we would love to see.