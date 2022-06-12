The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a spooky new Metroidvania coming to Game Pass

Audio player loading…

The Last Case of Benedict Fox, a spooky side-scroller from Polish studio Plot Twist, received a reveal trailer at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

While the game was announced earlier this year, this new trailer gave us our first proper look at gameplay and we're getting serious Hollow Knight meets Oxenfree vibes.

According to a press release, The Last Case of Benedict Fox combines the "classic feel of Metroidvanias with challenging combat from Souls-likes". The game is set in 1925 Boston and sees self-proclaimed detective Benedict Fox uncovering "the fate of a family while traversing a dark, eerie world of emotions made manifest while battling the demon trapped inside his own body".

Check out the trailer below:

"Fans of tough action-adventure games as well as engaging, emotional storytelling will be right at home in the twisted world of Limbo as they uncover the grim fate of the family that once occupied the house and their missing child," the press release reads. "Players will need to make use of their weapons, traversal abilities, and even the environment around them in combat against demonic forces, and an occult order that preys upon them as they venture into Limbo and the depths of the mansion."

The hand-crafted art style reminds us of Oxenfree while the Metroidvania gameplay will likely please fans of the genre, with the game combining puzzles, platforming and "intense combat".

The Last Case of Benedict Fox releases for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, as an Xbox console exclusive, in "Spring 2023" (between March and May). It'll also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

While we're disappointed to see The Last Case of Benedict Fox won't release on Xbox One, it's not a huge surprise given the game is set to run in full 4K at 60fps.

We can't wait to find out more about this hauntingly beautiful Metroidvania.